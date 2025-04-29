Manchester United should steer clear of Liam Delap even though the Ipswich Town striker is a ‘quality player’, with one former Old Trafford star explaining why the move would be ‘extremely dangerous and risky’.

Delap spent time developing in the academy of Man Utd’s rivals Manchester City before leaving in search of first-team football in July last year. He joined Ipswich in a £20million deal to help the club try and stay in the Premier League following their long-awaited return.

The centre-forward has earned plenty of admirers this season as he has competed very well against elite-level defenders.

Delap’s record stands at 12 goals in 33 league appearances, which is respectable for a 22-year-old forward still developing his game.

Man Utd are big fans of Delap and are fighting Chelsea to make him their new No 9.

But Louis Saha, who helped United win trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League, has told Ruben Amorim that he needs to avoid another youthful signing in attack.

“It would be extremely dangerous, risky even, for United to put all their faith in a youngster like Liam Delap,” he said (via Utd District).

“Even if he’s a quality player, for me, it’s a gamble that isn’t worth taking.

“It’s his first season, where he’s confirming his talent in the Premier League. We definitely can see his quality, and the guy is a very intelligent player for his age, but he’s still learning, and he’s understanding how to cope with certain types of tactics and certain types of pressure.

“Bringing in another youngster like Rasmus [Hojlund], even if he has the advantage of being in the Premier League already, I think it’s a gamble.”

Man Utd trusting in youth… again

As Saha points out, United have already invested £72m in Hojlund, another young striker. He has good potential but has endured a tough season, which is why Amorim wants a more experienced goalscorer to be signed.

The Red Devils have been linked with top stars such Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen. Indeed, it has been suggested that United could bid around £64m to sign Osimhen alongside Matheus Cunha, with Chelsea dropping out of the race for the former.

But United look set to ignore Saha’s advice and go after Delap regardless. He has been named as their top target for the striker position.

One of the main reasons for this is that Delap is available for £30m, less than half of Osimhen’s price.

It was claimed over the weekend that United are leading the race for Delap, despite Chelsea also pushing hard for him.

