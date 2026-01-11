Man Utd warned why ‘very strange’ Solskjaer return is a ‘no-no’ with ‘better appointment’ named

Steve McManaman has delivered a warning to Manchester United over the proposed return of Ole Solskjaer as interim manager at Old Trafford, believing they are better off turning to what would be a ‘better appointment’ instead.

Darren Fletcher remains in caretaker charge of United for now, but sources have told us that the appointment of a new manager until the end of the season is likely to be announced on Monday.

Indeed, Man Utd are hunting a caretaker and new permanent boss following Ruben Amorim’s recent sacking, with Solskjaer the current favourite to secure the temporary job.

As we’ve previously reported, Crystal Palace chief Oliver Glasner is top of United’s list to take charge come the summer, although the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola are also in the mix.

But, for now, the focus is on who will replace Fletcher and steer the club through until the end of the campaign, with Solskjaer at the forefront of discussions.

The Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, steering the club to the final of the Europa League in 2021 before losing his job six months later.

And, according to Liverpool legend McManaman, there is no way he should be handed the reins again, especially with Michael Carrick also in the frame.

He told TNT Sports: “I’d be very surprised if Ole came in with Michael. I think that’s a definite no-no.

“I think it’s either/or so it will be interesting to see what they do.

“But I think we’d all be surprised if Ole came back in, wouldn’t we? After getting rid of him and paying him off, to then bring him back. It would be a very strange one.

“It just muddies the water a little bit more for more criticism, for more people to have a poke at Manchester United.

“They need to clean the slate and start again.

“If that’s Michael [Carrick] coming in, I think that would be a better appointment.”

