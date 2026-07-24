Manchester United are likely to bid for Ollie Watkins, and have come to a decision on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are expected to bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in one scenario, while they’ve come to a decision on selling Bruno Fernandes.

Thus far in the summer window, United have prioritised the midfield. They’ve signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, and are now looking to round out the engine room with a third midfield signing after reneging on a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson.

But there are moves to be made elsewhere as Michael Carrick looks to build a squad to compete both in the Premier League and Champions League.

United could bid for Watkins

It’s been reported that both United and Arsenal are keeping an eye on developments surrounding Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who last season scored 21 goals in all competitions.

At United, there is speculation over the potential return of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee to Serie A.

Should he exit Old Trafford, United are ‘expected to make an official approach’ for Watkins.

What the value of that would be is unclear, but it’s suggested offers of around £40million could be entertained by Villa.

TEAMtalk does not believe the Villans want to push their striker out, but as they are making progress on the record signing of fellow striker Nicolas Jackson, they could accept Watkins’ departure.

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Fernandes decision reached

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources are adamant that Bruno Fernandes will not be allowed to leave United this summer.

Though there are persistent links to other clubs, those have been dismissed by the Red Devils.

As a result, it would take a mammoth offer to see the Portuguese allowed to leave Old Trafford, with no actual figure named.

Further to that, boss Carrick has made his delight with working with Fernandes clear, and expects him to play a key role in his side again next season.

Together, that means the chances of the skipper exiting United is ‘very, very slim.’

United approach expected for Gill

Elsewhere, though United have a number of goalkeepers at their disposal, with Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir – though they’re looking for a solution for the latter – they’re being linked with another.

Indeed, Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill has been named as a target for the club, and though Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on that, his representatives seem to think a move could have legs.

Gill’s camp are said to claim United will ‘submit a formal offer in the coming days.’

The keeper’s current club, San Lorenzo, have revealed they’ve yet to have any contact with the Red Devils, and at this point, it feels Romano is probably more likely to be right than Gill’s camp.

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