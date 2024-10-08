Wayne Rooney criticises summer Man Utd transfer target for securing frustrating move

Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney has questioned why Ivan Toney headed to Saudi Arabia in the summer after being linked with a big move to Old Trafford.

Toney was heavily tipped to join Man Utd as the Red Devils searched for an experienced centre-forward to help out rising star Rasmus Hojlund. Surprisingly, though, Man Utd decided to land Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna instead, with the Dutchman only 23 years old himself.

Zirkzee’s Man Utd career got off to a great start as he scored the winner against Fulham on his debut, but he has failed to make a big impact since then and has already been linked with a January exit.

Toney, meanwhile, was named as a target for several other major Premier League clubs too, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ultimately, though, the Brentford star went on to join Al-Ahli in a £40million (€47.7m / US$52.4m) deal. Rooney has now criticised Toney for leaving elite football in Europe by following the money to the Middle East, when asked about England’s next striker after Harry Kane,.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know,” Rooney said on talkSPORT after being asked who England’s next No 9 will be.

“Ivan Toney went [to Euro 2024], Ollie Watkins went, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin’s been off it the last few years. So, that’s up for grabs I think.

“Ivan Toney might have ruined his chances with his move. So, you have Ollie Watkins and Callum Wilson’s had his injury issues.

“I don’t think there’s a standout player and this is when we’re talking about young players.

“For young players, who are maybe in their U18s or U21s, they will look and think about the next two to four years. We’ve seen it happen with Kobbie Mainoo who came into the squad.

“You might be looking and thinking, ‘I might be the next England No 9.’ That should give you that desire and that drive to go and push for that.”

DON’T MISS – Exclusive: Ratcliffe stance on Ten Hag sack made crystal clear as Man Utd schedule talks with two manager targets

Toney faces uncertain England future

Toney representing England again is not completely out of the question. He is 28 years old, which means he could play for Al-Ahli for two or three years before returning to England by joining a top Premier League club in the future.

Plus, Toney could convince England bosses that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level by scoring plenty of goals for Al-Ahli.

However, it is not looking good for Toney at this stage. He was not called up for the Nations League games in September, and he has not made Lee Carsley’s latest squad, either.

Watkins is in a good position to succeed from Kane, should the Three Lions skipper retire from international duty.

But one player Rooney fails to mention is Dominic Solanke, who is back in the squad after getting amongst the goals for Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Man Utd news: Rooney advice, AC Milan interest

Rooney has been busy in the media of late, with Toney’s transfer not the only topic he has been speaking about.

On Monday, the legendary former striker suggested that Man Utd need to create a stronger core of British players if they are to get back to competing for Premier League titles.

“I think for everyone who wants Manchester United to do well, it’s been frustrating,” he said.

“Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League, it’s not where they want to be. I think what United have done in the last few years, they’ve changed the managers and they’ve tried to go with a new manager and try and rebuild, but whatever one they’ve brought in hasn’t quite worked.

“Erik ten Hag, he’s an experienced manager, I know he’s trying extremely hard to get it right.

“I think the culture of the football club is… we’ve seen a lot of players who are coming in, a lot of foreign players. I think Manchester United’s identity was always a good core of British players and I think that’s maybe missing a little bit, so players who can control the dressing room and help the manager out when they’re going through a difficult period.

“So I think that’s a big change, if you like, from what I’ve seen over the last few years, but we hope Ten Hag can turn it around and get them back challenging.”

Meanwhile, Italian giants AC Milan are hoping to sign forgotten Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof, as per reports in Italy.

It is claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now an adviser for Milan, wants to sign his Swedish compatriot Lindelof ‘at all costs’.

The versatile star should not be too expensive to sign, as his contract expires at the end of the season and Milan know that he is down the pecking order at Man Utd.

Although, the Rossoneri will not have it all their own way as they aim to forge an agreement for Lindelof, with rivals Inter and Fiorentina also trying to capture the 30-year-old in a cut-price deal.