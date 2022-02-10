Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to be patient with their next manager, but admits he would “love” to one day manage the Old Trafford giants or Everton.

The 36-year-old is doing a fine job in trying circumstances in his first managerial role at Derby, with the cash-strapped Rams pushing to stay in the Championship despite an uncertain backdrop and point deductions.

Rooney recently turned down the chance to speak to former club Everton about succeeding Rafael Benitez and United will assess their options after Ralf Rangnick’s interim stint ends in the summer.

The Red Devils stumbled to a 1-1 draw at rock-bottom Burnley on Tuesday and their all-time top scorer believes the road back to the summit will require patience with the club’s next permanent manager.

“They’re obviously going through a difficult period,” Rooney said.

“In my opinion, what they need – whether it’s Rangnick or whether it’s a new manager at the end of the season – is someone to go in and have time. Have time to build a squad.

“I think the next three years certainly is going to be very difficult to win the Premier League.

“They need to give someone that time to build a squad and then really challenge for the big prizes, which a club like Manchester United needs to be doing.”

Rooney has United, Everton dream

Asked if he would like to be the United manager one day, Rooney said: “Of course. Of course I would. I think at the minute obviously my focus is on Derby County and us staying up.

“But Manchester United, Everton (are) the two clubs who are very close to me, and hopefully one day in the future if I can manage one of them two clubs it would be a great achievement for me.”

