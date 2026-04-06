Wayne Rooney has named who he thinks has to be Man Utd's next manager

Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United have to appoint Michael Carrick as the club’s next permanent boss, detailing exactly why his old teammate should be given the role in a clear warning to INEOS not to make the wrong decision.

Carrick has done an outstanding job as interim Old Trafford chief to date, winning seven of his first 10 games in charge to lead the Red Devils to third in the Premier League as a Champions League spot for next season edges ever closer.

The former Man Utd midfielder’s potential path to the permanent role is actually very similar to how things played out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although that ultimately ended up seeing the Norwegian sacked.

But Rooney insists that INEOS, who are in charge of the major football decisions at Old Trafford, should not be thinking that history will end up repeating itself and should instead turn Carrick’s interim role into a permanent one.

He said: “100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick.

“I know him very well. I know his character, his personality. It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that.

“We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?

“He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

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Man Utd ‘ownership would get absolutely lynched’

In terms of the other contenders for the job, the likes of Julian Naglesmann, Oliver Glasner and Luis Enrique are right up there with the bookies, but Rooney’s former United teammate Michael Owen is in full agreement that it has to be Carrick.

“I’d be firmly in the camp of Carrick keeping the job,” Owen told the Manchester Evening News, via Casino.org.

“They have tried virtually everything. And after a dozen years of trying and failing, you land on somebody, that’s getting a tune out of the players, they’re winning games and looking progressive, some of the players are playing the best football they’ve played in years.

“Imagine if you got rid of Michael Carrick, just imagine it, and you brought in whoever, I don’t care who it is, a born winner, they’ve already had that type of manager. Imagine if things start going poorly again. I mean, the ownership would get absolutely lynched.

“I mean what a stupid… how on Earth anybody can say that he shouldn’t continue. What’s the worst that can happen? You give him a couple of years’ contract, what’s the worst that can happen? He starts the next season for the first three or four months, he loses every game and he’s useless. You can part company. It’s not like you’ve got to stick with someone for 10 years.”

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