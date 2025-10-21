Rooney names ‘standout’ Man Utd player this season after ‘proving me wrong’

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has named the Red Devils' player of the season so far

Wayne Rooney has been blown away by a Manchester United player he was “sceptical” about when he arrived in the summer.

Man Utd spent heavily over the summer, bringing a new starting goalkeeper and three high-priced forwards through the door. After initially being kept out of the starting eleven by Altay Bayindir, Senne Lammens has assumed the No 1 role between the sticks and already looks a class act.

At the other end of the pitch, Benjamin Sesko continues to be eased in and was not selected to start in Man Utd’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

It’s a different story for his partners in attack, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who are automatic selections when fit.

Much was expected of the pair who unlike most Man Utd signings in recent years, were already Premier League-proven.

Mbeumo and Cunha had lit up England’s top flight at former clubs Brentford and Wolves respectively. And while the duo have caused all manner of problems for opposing defences every time they take to the field, end product had been conspicuously lacking.

That changed for Mbeumo at Anfield when the forward put Man Utd in front with his team’s first attack of the game. Mbeumo ghosted into space behind Virgil van Dijk and calmly slotted past Giorgi Mamardashvili to get United off to the perfect start on enemy turf.

Speaking on his podcast with the BBC, United legend, Wayne Rooney, named Mbeumo as Man Utd’s player of the season so far.

“For me he [Mbuemo] has been Manchester United’s standout player this season and he hasn’t got his rewards for his hard work and the sacrifices he’s made for the team.

“It was a great goal. I’ll be honest I was a bit sceptical when United signed him, I don’t know if he had the ability to come and play for Manchester United, but he’s proved me wrong.

“I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season.”

Mbeumo notched 20 league goals last term but has just two to his name so far at Man Utd. However, it’s important to note Mbeumo was on penalties at Brentford and that responsibility belongs to Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

As such, Mbeumo failing to replicate his numbers from the 2024/25 campaign must be viewed in context if that’s how the season transpires for the 26-year-old.

