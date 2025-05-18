Wayne Rooney wants to see three big signings made at United

Wayne Rooney has named three players he’d like to see Manchester United sign in the summer, including a former team-mate of his who he thinks can “still do a very good job.”

United have fallen a long way from their position as one of England’s elite clubs. After coming eighth in the Premier League last season – their worst finish ever in this form of the competition – they could do twice as badly this season.

Currently, the Red Devils are 16th in the Premier League, having had a woeful campaign, though they are in the Europa League final.

New signings will be necessary for Ruben Amorim to attempt to pull his side out of the hole they are in.

United legend Rooney has named three players he’d like to see signed at United in the summer.

“My three signings: I’d probably sign David de Gea back, I think Manchester United have missed him and I think he could still do a very good job,” he told Amazon Prime Video Sport.

“Second one I’d probably sign [Victor] Osimhen as a No.9. I think he’s a really good striker and possibly available.

“And the third one, it would be difficult but I’d probably try and sign [Marc] Guehi from Crystal Palace as a centre-back. I think he’d have a real good impact on the club.”

Trio would cost over £100million

Rooney’s suggestions would cost United a lot of money. TEAMtalk is aware that Crystal Palace defender Guehi is now valued at approximately £46million.

Osimhen’s release clause is set at £64million, so those two players alone would cost £110million.

De Gea, after one very good season at Fiorentina in which he has kept 11 clean sheets, is surely not up for sale at any price and is likely to renew his contract for next season.

As such, it seems difficult for all three players to be signed, but Osimhen has indeed been linked with United of late.

If they are to sell some of the players currently being linked with an exit, like Marcus Rashford and Antony, they could at least raise some funds towards transfers.

Man Utd round-up: United respond to Barcelona efforts

A couple of outlets have suggested that a move to Barcelona is the favoured transfer route for Marcus Rashford this summer.

However, they’re said to want an initial loan before being able to buy the forward in a year’s time, which is something United don’t want to consider.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Sporting CP attacker Pedro Goncalves is ‘cemented’ as a United transfer target for the summer, and is keen to reunite with former manager Ruben Amorim.

But there are fears that Amorim himself might not be at the club next season, and if his intentions to stick around aren’t made clear, he’ll have less input on transfers soon.

