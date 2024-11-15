Antony wants to stay and fight under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed the “weird” talk of Antony heading to Flamengo with Lorran swapping places with him at Manchester United is false, with the Red Devils man’s agent setting the record straight.

Antony has struggled for form throughout his entire United tenure. After signing for £86million in 2023, it was expected he’d star at Old Trafford, but he’s lined the bench for most of the season.

Multiple reports have suggested he could leave, with the latest suggesting he’d look for the exit, and United would help him with that, by offering him to Flamengo for their young star Lorran.

However, journalist Nicola has stated there is no truth in that rumour after speaking to Antony’s agent.

“Speculation that comes from England, and the account that Lorran, a Flamengo player, is of interest to Manchester United,” he said on YouTube.

“From there, United could use Antony as a currency to hire the 18-year-old player. I confess that I found the story there weird, after all, Lorran is valued at €12m, and Anthony was bought for €100m.

“Anyway, I thought it was better to look for Junior Pedroso, who is Antony’s representative, to know if there was any search, any inquiry, if this story has any meaning. The answer was that Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United.

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there a new possibility opens up for Antony to be better used.

“He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”

Antony said to be ‘unhappy’

The report suggesting Antony could leave also stated that he was ‘unhappy’ at United.

It is not unlikely that he’s not enamoured with having played just twice in the Premier League so far this season.

However, that is not enough to push him out of the door.

Though previous United manager Erik ten Hag brought Antony to the club and knew him very well, there is indeed a chance that he can show Amorim he is worthy of more minutes.

Man Utd round-up: Move for Chelsea man in the air

United have been linked with a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, though it’s said the Blues are reluctant to let him go.

Red Devils midfield target Leon Goretzka has also found his way onto the radar of Union Berlin.

United legend Nicky Butt feels that Alejandro Garnacho has ambitions to move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, and TEAMtalk can confirm his goal is to play for the latter at some stage.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Marcus Rashford will be played through the centre by Amorim, despite the forward preferring to occupy the left-wing position.

Antony struggling at United

Antony has just 12 goals and five assists in 87 games for United.

It seems it will be a tough task for him to work his way into the thinking of Amorim.

United have the likes of Garnacho and Amad Diallo performing better than him out on the right, so Antony would have to put together some great performances to prove he is worthy of playing instead of them.