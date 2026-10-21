Man Utd enter furious race to sign £50m-rated Brazilian wing-back who ticks the boxes for INEOS

Brazilian wing-back Wesley has emerged as one of the most watched defenders in Europe, with Manchester United among the Premier League clubs monitoring the Roma star closely, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old, who arrived from Flamengo in the summer of 2025 for a fee of €25million (£21m / $28m) plus bonuses, has quickly established himself under Gian Piero Gasperini and is now valued by Roma at around €50–60million (up to £50.3m / $67.4m).

Sources have confirmed that Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the English clubs showing the strongest interest in Wesley, although they are not the only sides monitoring his progress.

All three are understood to have tracked the defender this season, impressed by his athleticism, technical quality and ability to operate on either flank. His mentality has also been described as “elite” by a prominent scout in Italy.

Man Utd’s need for greater competition and consistency in the full-back positions makes Wesley a logical target, placing him among the options under consideration by INEOS.

Arsenal’s tactical approach also places a premium on versatile defenders who can adapt to different roles and interchange positions during matches.

Newcastle have also been linked with the player, although sources describe their interest as “exploratory” at this stage.

READ NEXT – Man Utd now turn to hijacking Arsenal with INEOS decision made on ‘priority’ January signing

Elite Prem sides tracking Wesley as Roma take strong stance

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also compiled scouting reports on Wesley, while Chelsea previously explored a move before he opted to join Roma.

Manchester City have been linked with the defender in the past. Outside England, Atletico Madrid are understood to be seriously interested, with Inter Milan and AC Milan also monitoring his situation closely.

Roma, however, remain in a strong negotiating position. Wesley is under contract until 2030, meaning the club are under no immediate financial pressure to sell.

His swift adaptation to Serie A and growing prominence within the Brazil national team setup have further strengthened his status as a key member of the squad.

Any potential departure would therefore require a substantial offer that exceeds Roma’s current valuation and reflects the challenge of replacing a player who has become integral to their system.

With the January transfer window approaching, the coming months should provide a clearer indication of whether any interested clubs are willing to meet Roma’s demands or whether Wesley will continue his development in the Italian capital.

January is notoriously difficult for major transfers, and Roma’s high asking price could ultimately push any potential move back to next summer.

READ MORE – £110.5m Carrick mistake ‘staggering’ as Man Utd warned against LaLiga raid