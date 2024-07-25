West Ham to beat Man Utd to Bayern Munich star as Aaron Wan-Bissaka upgrade presents itself

Manchester United’s efforts to sign Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui appear to have been derailed by their inability to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka – but a swap deal with Inter Milan could land them an upgrade.

Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for Man United in 2019 in a £50m deal but while he has become famed for his one-on-one capabilities, the defender has, arguably, been a somewhat underwhelming signing; especially due to his hefty price tag.

The 26-year-old has made 190 appearances for the Red Devils and in that time he has scored two goals and bagged 13 assists, highlighting his lack of attacking threat for the Premier League giants.

For months now, the former England Under-21 international has been linked with an Old Trafford exit but he could be closer to a departure than ever before this summer.

TEAMtalk previously revealed United were looking to offload Wan-Bissaka this year, along with the likes of Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and more.

While the Red Devils were hoping to recoup as much money as they could from the defender, reports suggest they may lower their asking price to as low as £10m, with Wan-Bissaka now into the last year of his contract.

With United trying to sell him, they have looked at right-back reinforcements – and that is where Morocco international Mazraoui comes in.

West Ham to pip Man Utd to Mazraoui

The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old but if they were to sign him, Wan-Bissaka would have to leave. That situation has, according to The Athletic, allowed West Ham to close in on a deal for the Bayern ace.

The report adds the Hammers have ‘club and player agreements’ for the full-back, but the transfer is yet to be completed, although it is at an ‘advanced’ stage.

The Moroccan played 29 matches for the Bundesliga outfit last season, but his game time was limited by several minor injuries.

Although the former Ajax man tends to play at right-back, Joshua Kimmich was often preferred on the right in 2023/24, so the 6ft in player was sometimes played on the left of Bayern’s defence.

Incidentally, reports suggest West Ham could sign the Netherlands-born player, whose contract runs until 2026, for just over £16m – in something of a bargain deal.

Man Utd consider swap deal for Inter Milan ace

Moreover, the Hammers turned to Mazraoui because Wan-Bissaka reportedly rejected the chance to move to the London Stadium and instead favours a transfer to Inter Milan.

The Athletic adds the possibility of Wan-Bissaka to Inter and and Nerazzurri star Denzel Dumfries to United is being discussed by intermediaries but a possible switch is in the early stages of negotiations.

The Netherlands international, who is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, is known for his marauding runs from defence – something Wan-Bissaka is not known for.

The 28-year-old, who can play at right-back or right wing-back, has played 58 times for his country, has won a host of trophies at Inter and PSV Eindhoven, and may be seen as an upgrade on the England defender at Old Trafford.

So while Mazraoui may beyond United’s reach, Dumfries could become a possibility.