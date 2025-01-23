West Ham are not out of the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, with sources close to the situation revealing the England international’s stance on his immediate future.

The Hammers are building once again under Graham Potter as they try to get their season back on track and climb up the Premier League table. West Ham are 10 points above the relegation zone at the moment, and the hope is that they will kick on in the second half of the season.

West Ham are looking to make new signings in January, and sources have confirmed that the London club have a real possibility of landing a huge deal this month.

Rashford is set to leave Man United in the January transfer window, and multiple clubs have been in contact over a deal for the England international. Barcelona are very keen on the 27-year-old, but the LaLiga club have financial issues and face a battle to register players and will not find it easy to get a deal done.

AC Milan want Rashford as well, but the Serie A club are likely to have to wait until the summer before being able to complete any deal. We understand that the Rossoneri have paused contact with United over a move. Milan were of interest to Rashford, who was keen on a move to Italy in January, but that is now less likely.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that a move abroad is something Rashford is very open too, but the Man Utd forward is also keen to keep playing in the Premier League and regain his form. This is where West Ham come in, as the Hammers want him on loan in the January transfer window with the view to making the move permanent in the summer of 2025.

Many have written off West Ham’s chances of getting Rashford, but those close to the situation have been quick to keep them in the race. New manager Potter has big plans and the club will back him, with the former Chelsea boss seen as someone who could bring the best out of the Man Utd man.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has kept Rashford away from the first team and has left him out of the squad since the announcement that he will leave the club. The Portuguese coach would be happy to see him leave as he only wants players who are 100% committed to the cause.

Latest Man Utd news: Brahim Diaz bid, Garnacho preference

While Rashford could be on his way out of Man Utd, Amorim could be able to bring in a new winger in the January transfer window.

A Spanish report has claimed that Man Utd are ready to bid for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz.

Amorim is personally keen on bringing the Moroccan winger to Old Trafford, with the Premier League club feeling that the chance to play regularly for the Red Devils could sway him towards a move.

Like Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho could leave Man Utd in January as well. The Red Devils are willing to sell the Argentina international winger for £55m.

Napoli and Chelsea are the two clubs most keen on Garnacho. The Serie A club have already had a bid for him turned down, but they are reluctant to pay the asking price.

Garnacho would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League if he left Man Utd this month, which has boosted Chelsea’s chances of securing his services.

Man Utd are also trying to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. After having a bid for the left-back turned down, the Premier League giants are now ready to make a second offer.

What is very encouraging for United is that the Denmark international himself is ready to leave Lecce and move to Old Trafford if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

