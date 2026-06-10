Mateus Fernandes now has a clear ‘preference’ on which of Manchester United or Real Madrid he wishes to join, and talks to strike a deal with West Ham are now ON.

In a season of doom and gloom at West Ham, Fernandes, 21, was among very few bright sparks. The Portuguese earned rave reviews for his all-action displays, though ultimately, they weren’t enough to prevent the Hammers from being relegated.

A direct consequence of that relegation is Fernandes will now move on. There are no shortage of powerful suitors.

Man Utd – who ideally want to sign two more midfielders after Ederson – are extremely keen.

Real Madrid too have taken a shine to the Portugal international, as have PSG and Liverpool, to name just a few more.

With so many high profile clubs circling, West Ham have slapped a hefty £85m asking price on their star man, according to Fabrizio Romano.

And according to the latest from reporter, Shaun Connolly, there is some clarity on where Fernandes wants to go.

Mateus Fernandes picks Man Utd over Real Madrid

Taking to X, Connolly claimed the Hammers ace’s ‘preference’ is to join Manchester United.

He wrote: “I’m advised that Mateus Fernandes is one of several players that [Jose] Mourinho admires, but he is not a priority presently.

“A player of his ability/potential has many European suitors, and a Real Madrid approach wouldn’t be surprising. Still, there are questions about valuation.

He added in a follow-up tweet: “Naturally, this is a precarious situation, given Fernandes’ potential for further growth.

“But he has given preference to Manchester United, and the club are continuing with their efforts to agree a suitable fee.”

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Man Utd hold trump card in Mateus Fernandes negotiations

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Tuesday of Man Utd possessing a trump card in their pursuit of Fernandes.

He declared: ‘Manchester United believe they possess a significant advantage in the race for Mateus Fernandes, and that comes in the form of director of football Jason Wilcox.’

Bailey explained: ‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wilcox’s long-standing relationship with Fernandes could prove decisive.

‘Before Wilcox departed Southampton to join Man Utd in April 2024, we understand he had already been instrumental in laying the groundwork for Fernandes’ move from Sporting CP to St Mary’s.

‘The United sporting director identified Fernandes as a player with the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and remained a huge admirer even after leaving the south coast.

‘Sources say Wilcox has continued to follow the 21-year-old’s progress closely and has been particularly impressed by his performances since moving to West Ham, where he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders.

‘That admiration has now evolved into concrete interest. Man Utd are actively assessing midfield reinforcements this summer, and Fernandes is viewed internally as one of the standout options available.

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‘Crucially for Man Utd, TEAMtalk can confirm that Wilcox has personally maintained contact with Fernandes’ camp regarding his future.

‘Those conversations have helped strengthen United’s position and there is a belief within Old Trafford that they would be difficult to beat if the race ultimately comes down to convincing the player.

‘United’s confidence stems not only from Wilcox’s relationship with Fernandes but also from the sporting project currently being presented to him.

‘The club are planning significant midfield changes this summer, and Fernandes is seen as a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of the next generation at Old Trafford.’