West Ham step up pursuit of forbidden Man Utd target after UEFA ruling

West Ham United have stepped up their pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after seeing Manchester United blocked from doing business with the French Club who share owners with the Red Devils.

West Ham’s efforts to sign Todibo have so far met with frustration after they had an initial bid of €35m rejected.

According to reports out of France, Nice have since rejected two more offers from West Ham which included proposed cash plus player arrangements.

The first of these offers was to include 28-year-old Morrocan centre-back Nayef Aguerd who is under contract to West Ham until 2027.

A second offer was floated with controversial French centre-back Kurt Zouma and an undisclosed cash payment also being rejected by Nice.

With Manchester United and Nice sharing ownership they have been forbidden from conducting transfer business following a ruling from UEFA who will allow the teams to compete in the Europa League.

After failing to reach an agreement with Wolves over a price for Max Kilman, West Ham’s new manager, Julen Lopetegui, is searching for a replacement centre-back and has set Technical Director Tim Steidten on the trail of the Frenchman.

After leaving Barcelona to join Nice in 2021, Todibo was a target for Premier League clubs before with Tottenham and Aston Villa also keen on the impressive defender. It’s unclear if West Ham will come back a better offer for the 24-year-old Frenchman.

READ MORE – West Ham pause in pursuit of lethal striker in his prime after learning asking price

West Ham might need to admit defeat in Jean-Clair Todibo chase

If West Ham have been advised that the Nice shop is closed, they might have to circle back around and submit an improved bid for in-demand Wolves defender Kilman.

Nice may well be prepared to keep Tobido on their books until next season when the picture might be different for potential business between Man United and the INEOS-owned French club.

INEOS own a controlling stake in Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as well as wholly owning both Ligue 1 side Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Super League.

West Ham were encouraged in their pursuit by the player’s desire to make the switch after initial talks according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m not aware that Jean-Clair Todibo wasn’t interested in a move to West Ham,” he told CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing.

“I understand that West Ham were never going to bid for him without guarantees on the player side, and though he was keen on the move the problem was on the price – which is still considered to be too high.

“The race for Todibo remains open, and there are several clubs interested.”

DON’T MISS – Ratcliffe to waste £130m as Man Utd tipped for another embarrassing Premier League finish