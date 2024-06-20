Manchester United have held internal discussions over bringing a West Ham player they signed just last year to Old Trafford, and which mega-money star he’ll replace has been revealed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aiming to bring a more youthful and vibrant feel to Man Utd’s squad starting this summer and beyond.

Veterans Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have seen their contracts run down and both will leave the club as free agents on June 30.

Another ageing star who’s unquestionably seen better days is Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The 32-year-old was a revelation during his first season at Old Trafford. However, Casemiro struggled mightily during the 2023/24 campaign and on the back of a particularly painful display against Crystal Palace, was urged to leave England or risk becoming a laughing stock.

Casemiro is one of numerous stars Man Utd are willing to listen to offers for this window. Finding a buyer would also knock a giant £350,000 chunk off United’s weekly wage bill.

Bayern Munich are understood to have explored a move prior to reigniting their interest in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

However, reports in Brazil claimed the move never got airborne after Casemiro scoffed at the wages he’d be paid in Germany.

As such, the likeliest exit route appears to be a plane ride to Saudi Arabia where interest in ageing superstars remains high.

Man Utd turn to West Ham for Casemiro replacement

Taking to X late on Wednesday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on who Casemiro’s replacement at the heart of midfield could be.

Per Romano, Man Utd are giving consideration to plucking Mexico captain Edson Alvarez out of West Ham.

“Man Utd seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves,” wrote Romano.

“Understand Mexico captain Edson Alvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by ten Hag.

“It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player.”

As mentioned, Alvarez’s name has been discussed at United and his prior connection to Ten Hag could prove key.

Ten Hag previously managed the holding midfielder at Ajax – the club he first joined upon moving to Europe.

The 26-year-old would go on to sign with West Ham in 2023 in a deal worth £35.4m. He was bought to replace Declan Rice following his £105m switch to Arsenal, though fast forward 12 months and he could be on the move once again, this time to replace Casemiro.

Of course, any such move is in its infancy at present, though news of Man Utd’s interest will ring alarm bells at West Ham. If Man Utd go on to sell Casemiro, those alarm bells will ring even louder.

Other midfield targets Man Utd have shortlisted in case an Alvarez move fails include Amadou Onana, Joao Gomes, Joao Neves and Morten Hjulmand.

