Manchester United are confident of rapidly closing out the signing of Mateus Fernandes despite expectations that West Ham United will reject their opening offer, but with sources making it clear why the Portuguese has a solid chance of becoming their second signing of the summer.

The Red Devils are making it clear they have no intention of matching the £120m-plus asking price for top target Elliot Anderson and are instead turning their focus to landing Fernandes in a big-money deal that will make the West Ham man their second signing of the summer window after Ederson.

Having been admirers of Fernandes for months, and having already held talks with his representatives over a prospective move to Old Trafford, Manchester United are now intensifying their pursuit and are prepared to launch a first formal offer to West Ham in the coming days.

After weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions with the player’s representatives – and sources have confirmed recently that West Ham have green-lit his sale – officials at Old Trafford are ready to test West Ham’s resolve over their highly rated Portuguese talent.

While sources are unable to verify the amount United will bid, it is understood that any offer will come in for some distance below the £80m that the Hammers are seeking for the 21-year-old Portuguese.

West Ham, despite their negotiating hand being weakened slightly by relegation, feel their price is reflective of both Fernandes’ rise and the current market for central midfielders.

As a result, the first bid is likely to fall short. However, that does not mean negotiations will be shut down and, on the contrary, United’s opening offer will instead signal what is expected to be extensive negotiations between the clubs as they look to settle on a fee.

Those formal talks will demonstrate United’s intent to not only do a deal, but also will represent a proactive step by the Red Devils to beat a growing number of suitors who are keen on the player too.

Significantly for United, sources believe a deal will be done, and there is a growing confidence that Fernandes will become summer signing number two at Old Trafford…

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Fernandes, who joined West Ham from Southampton in a package worth around £40m in 2025, has impressed with his technical ability, vision and composure on the ball.

At just 21 years old, he has quickly established himself as a key figure at the London Stadium, drawing comparisons to some of Europe’s most promising young central midfielders. His performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several top clubs across the continent.

United’s hierarchy are acutely aware of competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are also monitoring the situation closely.

Sources at Old Trafford have indicated that the club is eager to advance negotiations swiftly to secure a deal before PSG can formalise their own interest.

With the transfer window heating up, timing could prove crucial in what is likely to become a competitive bidding process.

Arsenal are confirmed admirers and also understood to be considering an approach of their own.

There is also tentative interest from Real Madrid, though the Spanish giants would likely need to offload a midfielder first – potentially Eduardo Camavinga – before launching their own approach.

However, United’s move aligns with INEOS’s strategy of investing in young, dynamic talents capable of developing into first-team mainstays.

Manager Michael Carrick is believed to view Fernandes as an ideal fit for his tactical system, offering both defensive solidity and creative flair from midfield.

West Ham, meanwhile, remain determined to get full value for their player and are likely to reject an opening bid in the expectation that they can and will secure a higher fee for the star.

The Hammers have already rebuffed interest from other sides and are under no immediate pressure to sell, though they will welcome the funds for their own rebuild as they aim to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

As talks progress, all eyes will be on whether United can strike an agreement that satisfies both clubs and the player, though a two-pronged hope gives them belief a deal will get done.

Firstly, Fernandes is keen to join United and play alongside his idol Bruno Fernandes, while we understand that an agreement over personal terms is not expected to be an issue, with the 21-year-old already giving his personal green light to the move to Old Trafford.

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