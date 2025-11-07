Manchester United will not force signings in January if they do not feel it makes a difference to the overall vision of their team build and long-term ambitions.

Man Utd will explore the central midfield market in January, but we have reported how there is a fear that their top midfield options are not going to be attainable in January.

And while other options – such as Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP) and Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid) – could become considerations for that area of the pitch, it will depend on what is at stake.

The fact United have a pretty easy schedule this season means there is less worry about minute overloads. The club do not want to miss out on top targets just for the sake of making a stopgap signing in the January window.

If the likes of Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are gettable in the summer and no one impactful can be signed in the winter that will make a difference to how they finish the campaign, it is a possibility United wait it out.

United boss Ruben Amorim is expected to stay in touch with the Champions League places this season in order to keep his job – and then push on next season.

The club also have plans to sign another wing-back in one of the windows, with a top centre-back on the menu for summer.

As part of the conditions of not forcing new signings for the sake of it, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are likely to be kept on for now while a full decision is reached on what happens for them next.

Latest Man Utd news

