What Man Utd and Mainoo REALLY think about exit, with star doomed under Amorim – sources

Manchester United continue to be hesitant over the prospect of letting Kobbie Mainoo leave on loan next month, with a host of factors – many of which don’t have simple solutions – clouding the situation.

The preference is that he stays for the full season – and a main reason for that is to maintain squad depth and quality.

It is a frustrating period for Mainoo but sources say there are also fears that a temporary move could damage, rather than boost, his value ahead of any possible summer transfer decision.

And that would leave the player in limbo.

Mainoo is enduring a difficult season and his relationship with club officials could become strained if there is no easing of his situation soon. As it stands, it is difficult to see him ever thriving under the current boss.

He has been reduced to short run-outs at Old Trafford as he struggles to prove himself worthy of a starting role.

Once viewed as a central part of United’s long-term future, he no longer seems trusted in the current system, with pre-season fears now coming to light.

Mainoo asked to leave on loan in August, and that same scenario is likely to be repeated in January.

But Man Utd remain reluctant to approve any loan.

They want Mainoo as a squad player, while also fearing that a short spell away from Old Trafford may carry more risk than reward.

If he struggles for form, his market value and status could dip.

On the flip side, there is also an awareness that if he thrives elsewhere, the spotlight will fall back on United for sidelining him – another scenario they would rather avoid.

Some sources believe permanent offers may even land for Mainoo in January, which would add a new layer of complexity to the process but may prove more tempting to accept – especially if they can make a signing of their own.

Mainoo is stuck at a time when there has been no clarity on how his future will pan out and an England World Cup dream is fading.

With no contract progress and his deal expiring in 2027, the club are edging closer to having to make a decision on an exit.

United will not be able to avoid discussions over the situation for much longer, and must balance Mainoo’s frustrations with their own desire to protect the club’s position.

