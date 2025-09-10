Christian Eriksen – the last of the four Manchester United free agents to determine his future – is embarking on a new chapter in the Bundesliga, while the other three have all remained in the Premier League.

Eriksen, 33, joined Man Utd via free agency in the summer of 2022. The classy Dane was a regular starter in his first season at Old Trafford but was relegated to a squad role in campaigns two and three.

Intensity is the buzz word for Ruben Amorim in central midfield at present. For all the qualities Eriksen provides, intensity isn’t one of them now deep into his thirties.

Accordingly, Man Utd allowed Eriksen’s contract to expire in the summer and more than three months on, his future has finally been decided.

Danish outlet Tipsbladet broke the news on Wednesday afternoon of Eriksen agreeing to join Wolfsburg.

That was quickly followed a few hours later by Fabrizio Romano giving the move to the Bundesliga side his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Christian Eriksen to Wolfsburg, here we go! Deal in place and medical in Germany for former Man United player.

“Eriksen has accepted the proposal as deal can be considered done.”

Eriksen will now undergo a medical and barring any hiccups, will sign a contract with Wolfsburg.

What happened to Man Utd’s other free agents

Who Man Utd let go was just as important as who Man Utd signed in the summer window.

The club are embarking on a total squad revamp which began with a series of free agent departures on June 30.

Eriksen was among them, as was Victor Lindelof who went on to sign for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on deadline day.

Fellow centre-back, Jonny Evans, decided to hang up his boots and took up a a role in Man Utd’s system as the head of loans and pathways

Tom Heaton, meanwhile had looked on course to leave via free agency. Fabrizio Romano even declared Heaton’s time at Old Trafford was up earlier in 2025 and the veteran stopper would NOT be handed an extension.

However, United performed a late U-turn and signed Heaton to a new, one-year contract on June 27 – just three days prior to his old deal expiring.

Heaton hasn’t played a competitive fixture for United in over two years but with Andre Onana heading to Trabzonspor on loan, he’s now the club’s third choice goalkeeper.

