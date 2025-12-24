Which games Bruno Fernandes will miss revealed, as injury triggers Man Utd transfer call for January

A report has outlined how many and which matches Bruno Fernandes will miss while recovering from a hamstring injury, while a Sky Sports reporter believes Manchester United will now double down on a January transfer decision.

Fernandes will miss a match for Man Utd through injury or illness for just the fourth time since arriving at Old Trafford at the beginning of the decade.

His availability is one of the more overlooked assets the Portuguese brings, though all good things must come to an end and last time out against Aston Villa, Fernandes sustained a hamstring injury.

The issue is not as bad is it could have been, though according to an update from The Sun, Fernandes will now miss roughly one month of action.

That will give manager Ruben Amorim a headache in the immediate short-term given his likeliest replacement, Kobbie Mainoo, will also miss Man Utd’s Boxing Day clash with Newcastle through injury.

Mainoo should return soon after, but Man Utd will then be without Fernandes for five more matches, according to the report.

The entire list of matches Fernandes is expected to be sidelined for are as follows:

Man Utd vs Newcastle – December 26

Man Utd vs Wolves – December 30

Leeds Utd vs Man Utd – January 4

Burnley vs Man Utd – January 7

Man Utd vs Brighton (FA Cup) – January 11

Man Utd vs Man City – January 17

The report concluded Man Utd’s trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on January 25 could be where Fernandes makes his return.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fernandes injury trigger Mainoo transfer decision

Fernandes’ injury is primed to give the rarely-spotted Kobbie Mainoo an extended run of games in the starting eleven.

Mainoo is currently sidelined with a minor calf injury of his own, but is expected to return shortly and long before Fernandes is back available.

The English midfielder is in direct competition with Fernandes for the more attacking of the two central midfield spots. And with the skipper on the treatment table, Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, reckons there’s now no chance Mainoo is allowed to leave next month despite rampant speculation he wants out.

“Ruben Amorim has said that he wants Kobbie Mainoo to stay,” said Sheth. “He has maintained that he has to perform and convince him that he should be in the team ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

“Whenever he is asked why Mainoo can’t get in the team, it’s because Ruben Amorim says he is competing with Bruno Fernandes in the team.

“With Fernandes maybe out for some of January, you can’t imagine a scenario now where Manchester United to allow Mainoo to go.”

Sheth added: “Would it benefit Man United to let Kobbie Mainno go out on loan? Probably not because he’s part of their squad and he has been coming off the bench.

“Particularly with the AFCON on and Bruno Fernandes injured… it was bad timing for Mainoo yesterday when he picked up the calf injury and miss the game against Aston Villa.

“Ruben Amorim has already suggested he may miss the game on Boxing Day against Newcastle United, but thereafter if he gets himself fit, there may be an opportunity for Mainoo to establish himself once again in the Manchester United starting XI.”

Latest Man Utd news – Semenyo promise / Newcastle wing-back / Amorim’s mismanagement

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the change Manchester United promised to make if Antoine Semenyo agreed to join, but the Bournemouth winger only had eyes for Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have serious concerns over the long-term future of Patrick Dorgu and a report claims a Newcastle ace could be signed and converted into a left wingback.

Finally, a former Man Utd star thinks Ruben Amorim has mismanaged a Red Devils player he’ll now need more than ever.