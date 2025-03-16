Manchester United have been urged to be patient with Rasmus Hojlund because of one factor – but a former player thinks the signing of someone who can guarantee goals is going to happen regardless.

Man Utd have been left underwhelmed by both of their strikers this season. Hojlund is in his second season at the club and Joshua Zirkzee is in his first, and both have looked some way off the finished article, leading to rumours they could be sold.

Hojlund has three years remaining on his contract with Man Utd, but with only two Premier League goals to his name this season, faces a battle to prove his worth.

And yet former Man Utd defender Gary Pallister believes Hojlund’s attitude could earn him a third chance with the club next season.

“Listen, I love the kid’s attitude. You can’t knock him for his attitude, his willingness to run, his willingness to work, his willingness to be physical,” Pallister told Express Sport.

“But he’s got to add a little bit more to his game, I would think, if he’s going to succeed at Manchester United.

“But I wouldn’t give up on him just yet because I think he’s got the attitude to go and try and prove people wrong. So that’s the foremost thing.

“But yeah, it won’t stop Man Utd from looking for a striker in the transfer window at the end of the season.

“I think that’s a prerequisite for the club. Someone who is going to guarantee you goals right now.”

Man Utd stance on Hojlund and striker search

Like Zirkzee, reports have indicated that Hojlund wouldn’t be short of suitors if Man Utd were to decide to end his spell with the club.

However, TEAMtalk’s Ben Jacobs recently confirmed that Man Utd aren’t actively looking to sell the Denmark international.

Aware they would likely make a loss on the books if selling Hojlund now, Man Utd still believe the 22-year-old has potential and head coach Ruben Amorim is still assessing him.

That said, new striker links are continuing to flood in. TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd admire Victor Osimhen as he prepares for his next move after his loan spell at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is also a confirmed target. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap are also on the list.

Gyokeres would be the dream target for Amorim, who got the best out of him in Lisbon. The Sweden international will almost certainly leave Sporting this summer, but the competition for him will be fierce.

Latest Man Utd headlines

📌 Diogo Dalot sends message to Sir Jim Ratcliffe over ‘not good enough’ and ‘overpaid’ Man Utd stars

📌 Antony explains how factor Man Utd have no chance of replicating is inspiring his revival

📌 Real Man Utd reaction at losing Quenda to Chelsea revealed, as final transfer fee confirmed

How Hojlund’s value has declined

By Nathan Egerton

United identified Hojlund as their top target in the summer of 2023 and were initially expecting to pay no more than £45million (€54m, $60.3m).

But they ultimately forked out an initial £64million (€76.3m / $79.5m) and another £8million (€9.6m/$9.9m) in potential add-ons to sign the striker from Atalanta.

It was a fee that raised eyebrows at the time, given the Denmark international scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances in his solitary season at Atalanta.

The big-money transfer also came 12 months after Atalanta paid a reported fee of just under £15million (€17.8m / $18.6m) to sign him from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

Hojlund initially struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, failing to score in his first 14 appearances in the English top-flight.

He did impress in the Champions League and also enjoyed a promising second-half to the 2023/24 campaign, finishing his first season at United with 16 goals in all competitions.

But the 21-year-old has failed to kick on this term and his form has actually regressed, scoring just seven goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Just two of those seven goals have come in the Premier League, and he has failed to score in 37 of his 49 top-flight appearances for United.

Hojlund is also on a run of 21 games in all competitions without a goal, last hitting the back of the net in the Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen in December.

The striker was once deemed as ‘unsellable’ by United but the club have reportedly changed their stance and will now consider offers.

He still has plenty of potential to improve but his value has undoubtedly dropped in the last 18 months and United will struggle to recoup their original transfer fee.