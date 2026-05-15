Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have chosen Michael Carrick as the next manager of Manchester United and the appointment has been approved by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but a report has revealed why the INEOS co-owner isn’t fully convinced he’s made the right choice.

Carrick, 44, has worked wonders since taking charge of Man Utd in an interim capacity. The Red Devils were drowning under former boss Ruben Amorim, with Carrick chosen ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to see out the season around the turn of the year.

In just four or so months at the helm, Carrick has effortlessly guided Man Utd into the Champions League, and secured wildly impressive victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

While it’s obviously an incredibly small sample size in comparison, his win-rate of 66.7% already dwarfs that of legendary boss, Sir Alex Ferguson (59.67%).

Accordingly, numerous reports as well as our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed the United hierarchy – chief among which are Jason Wilcox and Omar Berada – want to appoint Carrick as the permanent manager.

They proceeded to put Carrick’s name forward to co-owner Ratcliffe who will have the final say. And on Friday afternoon, news broke of Ratcliffe approving the hiring of Carrick as United’s next permanent manager.

Discussions to finalise the appointment are now underway, with United proposing a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

But while Carrick is in line to stay on, the latest from the i paper has revealed why Ratcliffe isn’t sure he’s made the right call.

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Why Ratcliffe doubts Carrick

Their reporter, Pete Hall, explained: ‘When Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake in United, one of the many business-focused mantras he was keen to get across was that appointments in senior positions had to be the “best in the class”.’

Ratcliffe was an advocate of hiring Gareth Southgate before the club’s decision-makers eventually convinced him to push the button on Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese endured a disastrous spell as United boss, with Ratcliffe reportedly a touch concerned Carrick doesn’t have the gravitas or personality – just like Amorim didn’t – to handle the tresses and strains of being Man Utd’s manager.

The report continued: ‘Ratcliffe has been buoyed by United’s uptick in results since Carrick took charge – no team has taken more Premier League points in that time.

‘Where he isn’t quite won over is with personality. Carrick is comfortable enough in the media spotlight, but doesn’t really give much away, in terms of insight or passion.

‘Ratcliffe wants the manager to have the character to match the size of the club.’

Nevertheless, Ratcliffe has now approved Carrick as the next manager of Man Utd despite his reservations.

If Carrick flops, expect Ratcliffe to pin the blame on Wilcox and Berrada.

READ NEXT: Man Utd warned shock Kylian Mbappe signing will kill the club after Real Madrid reach transfer decision