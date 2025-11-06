Manchester United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, has dispelled a myth about Ruben Amorim that could help alleviate criticism that comes the Portuguese manager’s way.

Man Utd are back on track under Amorim and although they weren’t at their best last time out when drawing against Nottingham Forest, it’s now three wins from four and zero defeats.

Amorim has been helped massively by the summer signings of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Both were already proven in the Premier League and it shows in the instant impacts they’ve made.

The attacking pair generally line up in the two No 10 positions in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. It’s a system that became a lightning rod for criticism during United’s various stretches of poor form.

Amorim has publicly gone on record to state he’ll never abandon the formation. That is something that has often sparked furore among both fans and pundits in the media, especially when the wins aren’t coming.

But according to Wilcox when speaking to United’s Inside Carrington podcast, Amorim is much more flexible with his tactical approach than he’s letting on in public.

“Ruben’s got a very clear idea,” declared Wilcox. “It’s a lot more flexible, the idea, than what people give it credit for.”

What tactical tweaks is Amorim making?

One of the ways Amorim has tinkered within his system is deploying a No 10 at the tip of the attack instead of an out-and-out striker like Benjamin Sesko.

That strategy worked wonders in the victory over Liverpool, with the fluidity of United’s three No 10s on the day – Mbeumo, Cunha, Mason Mount – causing Liverpool all manner of problems.

Another example of Amorim’s flexibility comes at wing-back. The Portuguese flips between using more attack-minded wingers in the position, such as Amad Diallo, or more defensive-minded options like Diogo Dalot depending on the opponent.

A tactical tweak we could see around the turn of the year is Amorim and United placing greater emphasis on attacking down the left instead of the right.

United favour the right side where Amad and Mbeumo have lined up of late. However, they’ll both be with their respective countries during AFCON.

As such, journalist Carl Anka has speculated Amorim will instruct his side to favour the left side during that period of the season, especially if Lisandro Martinez is back in the team at left centre-back where the Argentine can influence the game from deep with his line-breaking passes.

Wilcox on Man Utd transfer plans

Wilcox’s comments came during a wider conversation about Man Utd’s transfer strategy in the INEOS era.

Gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ signings of superstar names at the tail-end of their careers. Instead, United are signing younger, hungrier stars who ideally have Premier League experience.

Furthermore, United are making those signings as part of a grander vision for the future, rather than taking each window as it comes.

“We’ve got to start with the end in mind and understand that the game model, how Manchester United are, is really important,” continued Wilcox.

“We have to pull the jigsaw pieces together and put the jigsaw pieces together. We would love to have all the pieces in place where we can see a very clear picture, but whilst we’re building the picture, it’s even more difficult when you lose some football matches, because people start questioning things.”

Wilcox concluded: “But myself and Ruben, Omar Berrada, the ownership, we’re really clear on the direction of travel, and this is really important.”

