Man Utd are in the market for a deadly new No 9

Manchester United are hoping their patience pays off and they can sign top striker target Viktor Gyokeres for a reduced price this summer, it has been claimed.

Man Utd need attacking recruits, even more so following the conclusion of the January transfer window. United were expected to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s forward line with at least one new signing, but wing-back Patrick Dorgu was the only new arrival at Old Trafford.

Instead, United offloaded both Antony and Marcus Rashford. Antony has joined Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season, while Rashford has headed to Aston Villa, also on loan.

Villa have the option to sign Rashford permanently this summer for £40million (€47.9m / $49.7m), should the Englishman get back to his best.

One forward United were interested in during the winter window is Mathys Tel. According to the latest from the i, Tel was ‘waiting by the phone for United’s call on deadline day’, having already rejected Tottenham Hotspur.

But United did not want to pay the £5m (€6m / $6.2m) loan fee Bayern Munich were demanding for Tel, which saw the transfer ‘collapse’. The 19-year-old was then forced to change his mind and join Spurs.

Sporting CP’s Gyokeres is another striker United were linked with both before and during the January window. The i’s report has explained how not signing Gyokeres mid-season could prove to be a great decision.

Sporting wanted £83m (€100m / $103m) to sell their talisman in January, a fee that would have plunged United’s finances into further disarray.

United director Jason Wilcox, who has taken up transfer duties following Dan Ashworth’s departure, swiftly decided to wait until the summer before bidding for Gyokeres.

Sporting will be far more open to a sale at that stage and will be happy to do business at around £60m (€71.9m / $74.5m).

Viktor Gyokeres would be sensational United signing

That means United would be paying a very reasonable price indeed for Gyokeres, who is the most coveted striker in the world right now.

While United will not be able to go on a massive spending spree in the summer, TEAMtalk understands the Red Devils will still have the money required to bolster a few key positions.

Centre-forward is the priority as Amorim does not seem to rate current strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Amorim would be delighted to reunite with Gyokeres, having helped to make the 26-year-old a fearsome goalscorer during their successful time together at Sporting.

Gyokeres’ record stands at a remarkable 34 goals and seven assists from 33 appearances this campaign.

Man Utd transfers: Midfield sensation eyed; bid for Crystal Palace star

Gyokeres is far from the only player United are keen on as they look to engineer a squad rebuild.

As per talkSPORT, United are pushing to win the race for Sunderland’s midfield wonderkid Chris Rigg.

United view Rigg as a supreme talent and do not want to miss out on his services, as they did with Jude Bellingham.

Marc Guehi sits on United’s wish list alongside Gyokeres and Rigg. Separate reports claim United and Liverpool are planning bids to sign Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer.

Palace are widely expected to sell their defensive leader, but only if their asking price of more than £70m (€83.9m / $87m) is met.

