Wild Kobbie Mainoo exit speculation receives emphatic Man Utd response amid links to European powerhouse

Sources have shut down speculation that Kobbie Mainoo could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, insisting the midfielder remains a highly valued member of Michael Carrick’s squad and that there are categorically no circumstances in which they would allow him to leave.

The England international has found competition for places a little more competitive this season, following an influx of summer midfield arrivals, though he has still managed to start five times in the Premier League and twice in the Champions League, thus far.

But with United still reportedly looking to strengthen their engine room amid doubts over some of their summer investments, the Stockport-born star has been linked with a surprise January move to European giants PSG, should United decide to cash in.

While sources confirm interest in the player is genuine – and not just from PSG, several sides would be keen to raid Old Trafford if he got the green light to leave – those monitoring his position have been left in no doubt that any departure from Old Trafford would require a substantial fee, with sources making it clear that United are determined to keep the academy graduate.

Carrick, while himself under intense pressure, continues to hold Mainoo in particularly high regard and views him as an important player within his midfield plans.

The manager has made clear that the 21-year-old has a defined role to play as the team looks to improve its form and compete on multiple fronts over the remainder of the season.

While that competition for places in the engine room has generated interest from elsewhere, United’s stance is strong: And club sources stress that Mainoo is not available for transfer and that any approach would need to meet an elevated valuation reflecting both his potential and his long-term importance to the squad.

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Mainoo grateful to Carrick for saving Man Utd career

The player’s situation has been under discussion for some time, with previous restricted opportunities under former boss Ruben Amorim -with the player mysteriously frozen out – leading to summer interest from many of Europe’s giants.

Yet the hierarchy at Old Trafford and Carrick believe keeping Mainoo offers greater value than sanctioning a mid-season exit. Retaining the Stockport-born talent is part of both their short-term plans and longer-term squad building.

Mainoo, who broke through impressively and has represented England at major tournaments, continues to be regarded as one of the club’s brightest prospects.

The very latest on Kobbie Mainoo’s future at Man Utd 👀 #MUFC @FrazFletcher https://t.co/9Tf0y4OzFF — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 5, 2026

Although he is yet to quite play as consistently as he did during that breakthrough season under Erik ten Hag in the 2023/24 campaign, those close to the situation emphasise that Carrick’s faith in him remains strong and that opportunities will come across the season.

Indeed, Mainoo himself is appreciative of Carrick and how the United boss spared him from the dire situation he found himself in under Amorim.

And speaking earlier this week, Mainoo made it clear that he wants his teammates to fight to save their season and ensure Carrick retains his job.

“I’m very grateful to the boss for putting the trust in me as soon as he came in, and putting that belief in me,” Mainoo told The Independent earlier this week.

“Giving me all the advice that he has, knowing he’s a player who’s been at this club and knows the history of this club and knows what it takes to win, I take those words to heart, and I try and apply them every day in training and in games.”

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Asked if the players are battling for their manager, Mainoo stated: “Yeah, of course, and I feel like our way to repay that is to also be behind the manager on the pitch and off it, and fight for us and fight for us as a team.

“In these tough times you can’t expect the fans 100,000 per cent of the time to be happy and cheering when we’re not putting out results. We owe it to them to put the results out there for them to cheer again.”

As the January window approaches, the message from Carrington is clear: Mainoo is staying. Only a significant bid would force United to reconsider, and even then the preference is firmly for the midfielder to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place and help lead a resurgence over the second half of the season.