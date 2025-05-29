Manchester United want to attack the transfer market but player sales are required before they can spend big, and Kobbie Mainoo could reportedly be a victim of the coming firesale.

The current squad doesn’t fit Ruben Amorim’s style and the manager wants to make multiple new additions, as he looks to bounce back from a dismal 17th-place finish in the Premier League – United’s worst since 1973/73 – when they were relegated.

The obvious candidates to be sold are the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, who have all been on loan this season.

However, according to Football Insider, United could be forced to sell 20-year-old midfielder and fan favourite Mainoo should a big offer arrive.

The report claims that £70m would be enough to prise Mainoo away from Old Trafford. As a homegrown player, his sale would go down as pure profit on the account books, which is beneficial for PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

It’s stated that United ‘plan to reinvest the money into the first-team squad as they are determined not to weaken Amorim’s options ahead of the new season.’

The club are said to be ‘ready to let Mainoo go’ due to their financial situation and the fact he doesn’t fit into Amorim’s system, despite the England international’s huge potential.

Chelsea are big admirers of Kobbie Mainoo – sources

Mainoo exploded onto the scene under previous United manager Erik ten Hag, but has started less consistently since Amorim’s appointment.

The midfielder certainly won’t be short of offers should the Red Devils choose to sanction a reluctant sale, either.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on March 10 that Chelsea remain attentive to Mainoo’s situation after showing interest in January.

We understand that the Blues have been in contact with the youngster’s agents to inform him that they would be very keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Mainoo is happy with United but should they look to sell him, sources state that he would be interested in a move to Chelsea and living in London. He already has strong relationships with some of Chelsea’s youngsters, who he has played alongside for England’s youth teams.

Whether Chelsea would be willing to spend £70m on Mainoo remains to be seen, but they are still big admirers of his and a bid this summer cannot be discounted.

