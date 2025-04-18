Victor Osimhen is destined to leave Napoli permanently this summer and TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal and Manchester United are two of the four main clubs in the race for his signature, with the Red Devils planning drastic action to fund a move.

The 26-year-old striker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last summer after he was dropped from Napoli’s squad for trying to force an exit, which didn’t go down well with Antonio Conte.

Chelsea came close to signing Osimhen but ultimately weren’t willing to match his £250,000 per week wage demands, while Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli also showed concrete interest.

Since joining Turkish giants Galatasaray, Osimhen has stood out a mile and notched an impressive 29 goals in just 33 appearances.

TEAMtalk understands that Osimhen is enjoying life with Galatasaray. He feels loved by the fans, fully trusts the club’s project, and has developed a strong bond with the people around him. However, despite his happiness in Turkey and recent statements by Galatasaray’s management, Osimhen is very likely to take on a new challenge next season.

Osimhen has a €75m (£64m, $85m) release clause – a figure that is practically impossible for the Turkish club to pay – and interest from Europe’s top clubs is intensifying ahead of the summer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have Osimhen shortlisted in their long list of striker targets, while Man Utd still view him as their top target to lead their attack, and could offload two of their forwards to bring him in.

Man Utd willing to green light double striker sale

Arsenal have shortlisted Osimhen alongside the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike – four exciting strikers that could make all the difference next season.

A new centre-forward is a priority for the Gunners and new sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard to find the right profile who’ll fit into Mikel Arteta’s system.

Man Utd are equally keen to sign a new striker. We understand that they could offload BOTH Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee if they find adequate replacements for the duo.

Osimhen has many admirers at Old Trafford and as previously revealed, he is the Red Devils’ top target, but they are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation and need to sell players before they can match his €75m release clause.

Barcelona have also joined the race for Osimhen. They appreciate the Nigerian international’s qualities and are looking for a big-name striker who can succeed Robert Lewandowski, despite their financial limits.

Italian side Juventus, meanwhile, are seriously considering a move for Osimhen, with Dusan Vlahovic and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani both likely to leave this summer. Osimhen is considered the No. 1 target for the Bianconeri.

Galatasaray would love to keep Osimhen but with European giants queuing up to sign the forward it will be a very, very difficult deal to pull off.

“There are always rumours about me, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment. I am enjoying myself right now. I am enjoying both the club and my life here,” Osimhen said last week.

“Osimhen’s words do not mean that he will leave,” Galatasaray’s vice-president Ibrahim Hatipoglu responded. “He said that Galatasaray will always be in his heart even if he leaves in the worst-case scenario, but he did not say that he would leave. We want him to stay with us.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news: Ferdinand’s Lyon reaction, Big Garnacho call

🔴 Man Utd star ‘takes your breath away’ as Ferdinand lauds £160m duo

🔴 Man Utd must keep ‘devastating’ ace as Ferdinand reacts to ‘outrageous’ comeback win

🔴 Man Utd ace ‘dreams’ of joining Barcelona in blockbuster move as Amorim ends all return chances

🔴 Man Utd ‘want TWO goalkeepers’ as four options to replace Andre Onana named – insider

Man Utd quiz: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024