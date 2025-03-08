Man Utd are now looking at Roger Fernandes

Manchester United are sounding out alternatives to Sporting CP ace Geovany Quenda and are interested in Braga star Roger Fernandes, as per a report.

Man Utd are searching for a new right wing-back who can shine in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Amorim has used several different players in the position this campaign but does not have a specialist who truly matches his tactics.

Alejandro Garnacho would rather play as a winger, Diogo Dalot lacks threat in the final third, while Noussair Mazraoui is better on the right side of the back three.

United have identified Quenda as a target for the summer and have held talks with Sporting to try and reunite him with Amorim.

It was recently claimed that United have agreed personal terms with Quenda, but TEAMtalk understands that is not the case just yet.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, United officials are concerned that the 17-year-old might prove to be too expensive to sign.

As such, the Red Devils have landed on another Primeira Liga wide man as a different solution, in Fernandes.

He is two years older than Quenda and also has a very bright future ahead of him.

This season, Fernandes has notched five goals and five assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Quenda, in comparison, has managed two goals and seven assists in 42 games.

Bailey, who has provided his inside knowledge to United In Focus, has revealed that United are ‘doing work’ to see if they can sign Fernandes.

The Guinea-Bissau international has a contract with Braga that runs until June 2028 and includes a €40million (£33m, $51.6m) exit clause.

But if United are considering Fernandes as a cheaper alternative to Quenda, then they clearly feel they can sign him for less than £33m.

New Man Utd target is an exciting talent

Fernandes is similar to Quenda, both in terms of how he plays and which positions he mainly operates in.

The youngster s versatile and has impressed as either a right wing-back or right winger.

Total Football Analysis describe him as an ‘explosive’ player who ‘specialises’ in one-vs-one situations.

Fernandes is pacy and also has ‘outstanding vision’, which allows him to regularly put ‘precise’ crosses into the box.

If United fail to sign Quenda this summer, then Fernandes could end up being a great alternative.

Man Utd transfers: Striker talks, Amorim sack latest

Meanwhile, reports in France claim that United have opened dialogue with Crystal Palace over Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace want £40m for the striker, who could replace Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

Numerous reports have suggested Amorim will get closer to the sack if United keep dropping points.

But a reporter has claimed that INEOS are so desperate not to get another big decision wrong that they will stick with the Portuguese.

