Manchester United have been urged to sign Harry Kane if they are serious about winning major trophies such as the Premier League, while Ruben Amorim has also been sent advice over an expensive flop.

Man Utd were tipped to sign a new centre-forward prior to the January transfer window opening, with Rasmus Hojlund struggling and Joshua Zirkzee not really the deadly goalscorer they need. However, United were operating on a strict budget at that stage and could only bring in wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

United look set to resolve the striker situation this summer, when there will be far more money to spend due to PSR concerns easing off.

Amorim will be delighted if United manage to snare an elite No 9 as he has been left disappointed by Hojlund’s recent form.

The Red Devils have been given the opportunity to finally land England captain Kane after previously missing out on him to Bayern Munich.

It emerged recently that Kane had a £67million (€80m / $86m) release clause in his Bayern contract in January, though no clubs activated it. That exit clause falls to a very enticing £54m (€65m / $70m) in January 2026.

During an appearance on beIN Sports, ex-United goalkeeper Tim Howard analysed several aspects of his former club, starting with Amorim.

“I like him. I like his football knowledge,” the pundit said.

“He understands what this squad needs and has a fundamental philosophy which was successful at Sporting Lisbon. Having success outside of England doesn’t guarantee success in the Premier League but I like him.

“We can only judge him over the next 18 months because the squad needs an overhaul.

“If you want United to get back into the Champions League, to win titles, these players are not good enough so they need some of them out the door and that will take at least two transfer windows.

“There needs to be great changes in the playing squad this summer.”

Howard’s attention then turned to Amorim’s faltering attack. He recommended United pursue Tottenham Hotspur icon Kane, a player they previously held talks for in 2023.

“I think you need to get a seasoned European striker,” he added.

“If you get Harry Kane, that is a massive step to achieving the things you want to achieve at the top end of the Premier League.

“Harry Kane is every bit a world-class striker. I think if we turn up on the first day of next season and Kane is in a United shirt then they’re well on their way.”

Onana can be ‘refined’ but may still need replacing

Howard also discussed his fellow keeper Andre Onana, who has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since his £47m switch from Inter Milan.

Onana was recently labelled a ‘useless’ keeper in scathing criticism, and Howard has now given his opinion on what United should do with the 28-year-old.

“Onana is pretty far into his development so you’re almost at the point of what you see is what you get,” the former Everton star said.

“Can it be refined? Sure it can. He can still make changes at this stage of his career. But that’s going to be a lot on the manager.

“I think with Onana, I would possibly change him but I don’t think it’s top of the priority list.

“If you get a really solid team in front of him then you can see if Onana can get better. But if not there’s a change there. From a priority point of view, it’s not up there right now.”

Man Utd transfers: Two striker updates

While United will be in the market for a new striker this summer, TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed that the club is not actively looking to sell Hojlund.

United chiefs still think Hojlund can live up to his potential and price tag by learning from a more experienced player in the position.

Kane is not the only top goalscorer United are considering, as Amorim is keen on a reunion with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

It emerged on Wednesday that Gyokeres has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Sporting allowing him to leave this summer, which will delight Amorim.

