Victor Osimhen could be signed by Manchester United by letting Alejandro Garnacho go to Napoli

Manchester United have been informed a striker with 31 goal contributions in 31 appearances this season is willing to join even without Champions League football, though forging a deal may require Alejandro Garnacho moving the other way, according to reports.

Man Utd fully intend to sign a new striker in the summer, with Rasmus Hojlund faltering in his second season and Joshua Zirkzee looking more suited to one of the two spots behind the No 9.

United aim to sign stars in other positions too including but not limited to right wing-back. As such, and with money prior to player sales relatively tight, Man Utd might have to get creative.

Among the many strikers in United’s crosshairs is Victor Osimhen who has done exactly what you’d expect during his loan spell in Turkey.

Osimhen has bagged 26 goals and provided five assists in just 31 matches for his loan club. Yet despite his excellent form, Osimhen has no future back at parent club Napoli.

His deal in Naples contains a release clause worth €120m, though the value of the clause drops to around €75m-€80m from July 1.

Aside from clubs in England, Osimhen is also on the radars of several Saudi Pro League sides. But according to TBR Football, Osimhen has already decided his future lays in England and not the middle east.

That is good news for the Red Devils, though the positive signs don’t end there. Indeed, the report also claimed Osimhen is willing to sign for Man Utd even if they don’t have Champions League football next term.

Only a miracle would see United qualify for Europe’s top competition via league position. They can secure entry if winning the Europa League, though TBR Football are adamant UCL football won’t make or break a deal for Osimhen.

A move may therefore come down to cost and according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, United could bite the bullet and include Alejandro Garnacho to greatly reduce the price.

The reporter – who primarily covers Man Utd – wrote: ‘Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is another striker on United’s radar and that could involve a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho, who was linked with the Italian club in January.’

Could Man Utd really offload Garnacho?

Man Utd were willing to sell Garnacho in January, though by no means were they pushing the Argentina international out the door.

United’s willingness to sever ties was largely down to finances. As a homegrown player, the proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars – like Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, for example – would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Napoli were one of two clubs – Chelsea being the other – to register serious interest in signing Garnacho.

Antonio Conte’s side even lodged a €50m/£42m bid, though it failed to meet Man Utd’s valuation, believed to be in the £60m-£70m range.

Napoli’s interest arose after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG. The Serie A giant went on to sign Noah Okafor on loan instead, though the forward’s impact has been minimal since arriving.

Garnacho would represent a much more worthy replacement for Kvaratskhelia and with Man Utd and Osimhen seemingly singing from the same hymn sheet, a blockbuster swap could be viable.

