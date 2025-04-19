Manchester United have reached an agreement to make Victor Osimhen their new striker, a journalist has sensationally claimed, and two players could make way for the elite goalscorer.

Osimhen desperately searched for a new club last summer after Antonio Conte signed Romelu Lukaku to replace him at Napoli. The Nigerian had been expected to leave Napoli via a permanent transfer earlier that summer but no move materialised.

Osimhen’s camp held talks with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs, though no deal could be struck.

Osimhen was subsequently left out of Napoli’s official Serie A squad before Galatasaray saved him by completing a season-long loan transfer.

The former Lille ace has since netted 29 goals in just 34 games to ensure he remains on the wish lists of the biggest and best clubs around.

Galatasaray would love to sign Osimhen permanently, though he would rather play for a global juggernaut next.

According to Turkish reporter Serdar Ali Celikler (via CaughtOffside), Ruben Amorim’s side have accelerated their efforts to capture Osimhen in recent days, as the 26-year-old ‘has signed with Manchester United for next season’.

Celikler does not provide any further information, such as the length of the player’s prospective new contract or how much Man Utd have agreed to pay Napoli for his services.

Although, Osimhen is understood to have a €75million (£64m / $85m) release clause in his current Napoli deal, which the Serie A outfit want to be paid in full.

Stunning Victor Osimhen to Man Utd claim must be confirmed

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Friday that United and Arsenal are two of the four main clubs pursuing Osimhen, who is destined to leave Napoli permanently in the summer.

We understand that the Red Devils are open to selling both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to help fund a blockbuster swoop for Osimhen.

However, it remains to be seen whether Celikler’s claim is true and United have indeed managed to win the race for the world-class forward.

As Osimhen wants to shine in the Champions League, United may need to win this season’s Europa League before convincing him to join.

Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen ever since failing to sign him last summer, with the star having supported them growing up.

But TEAMtalk confirmed on Monday that Chelsea have cooled their interest in Osimhen and are instead prioritising Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres alongside Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap. The latter is a concrete target for United, too.

