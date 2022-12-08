World Cup sensation sparks Man Utd U-turn over transfer with January deal not out of the question

Manchester United have reportedly renewed their interest in a World Cup sensation with a January transfer window move not completely out of the question.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been forming heroics for a Morocco side that has reached the quarter-finals in Qatar, where they will take on Portugal on Saturday.

The winners of that game when they face either England or France in the last four.

Bounou has been one of the best-performing keepers at the tournament, conceding only one goal in four games so far.

The 31-year-old played a huge role in the shock last-eight win over Spain. Not only did he keep a clean sheet for 120 minutes but he also saved two penalties in the shootout as Morocco progressed.

It was reported earlier this year that the Red Devils were looking at Bounou as a potential David de Gea replacement but a move failed to materialise.

But now, according to AS, United have renewed their interest after watching the stopper excel in Qatar.

De Gea will be out of contract in the summer, although the club does have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

However, that is not stopping Erik ten Hag making the signing of a new keeper a priority in January.

The Dutchman wants to strike while the iron is still hot with Bounou and before other clubs join the chase.

And while signing a player purely off the back of performances at big tournaments can be a big risk, the fact that United have chased Bounou for some time shows they will have done some serious homework on the stopper.

Ball in Sevilla’s court over January deal

Now it’s just a matter of whether Sevilla are willing to part company in the new year.

The Spanish club are currently in the relegation places in LaLiga. To that end, selling Bounou would not go down well with fans.

As for United, securing the position long-term is a priority for Ten Hag, but it is one that is more likely to come next summer.

The Red Devils were back in action on Wednesday evening but did not go well in Spain.

A two-game mini-tour of the country started with a 4-2 defeat to Cadiz, with Ten Hag not at all happy with the performance.

United will be back in domestic action on December 21 when they host Burnley in the Carabao Cup last 16.

