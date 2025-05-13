Manchester United have been given fresh hope that a deal for a quality Ligue 1 goalkeeper could be ON this summer after the player came clean on his hopes of moving to the Premier League and amid claims a big-money switch to Old Trafford is gathering pace.

Ruben Amorim has a whole manner of issues to fix both this summer and in the long term if he is to transform the Red Devils into one of the major forces in English and European football again. And while the Europa League could well and truly save Manchester United‘s season, the fact that they are stranded down in 16th place in the Premier League shows you exactly how far they have slipped as a club.

With problems across the park, Amorim will be hope to spend big money this summer to rebuild the squad. At least two new forwards, two new midfielders, a right wing-back and potentially a new goalkeeper are all likely to be sought.

As far as a new goalkeeper is concerned, it was revealed back in March that United scouts were taking a strong look at Lille’s in-form keeper Lucas Chevalier, who has this season broken into the France national squad and has been described as one of the ‘world’s leading custodians’ in a report.

And with Amorim unconvinced by the inconsistent Andre Onana – a £43.8m signing by previous boss Erik ten Hag – the 23-year-old Chevalier has now opened up on claims he will become a top target for the Red Devils this summer.

“The Premier League? It’s a championship that makes you dream, the most attractive,” Chevalier told the French football awards after being named Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season.

“When you see Tottenham, Manchester United struggling with crazy [good] players, you see the level.”

Chevalier, who is yet to debut for France but has represented his country across all levels from Under-16s up, insists he is yet to receive any offers to move to the Premier League, but has left open the possibility of a move.

“I have a two-year contract, and you know the president… I haven’t had any specific proposals from this country, but it makes you think.”

Man Utd learn how much a deal for Lucas Chevalier will cost

Reports earlier this year claimed Lille would find it hard to resist a sizeable offer for the 23-year-old this summer amid claims that, with two years left on his deal, the player is in no hurry to sign an extension.

And with the player clearly intrigued by the Premier League, it was reported that Lille have set a €40m (£33.7m, $43.6m) asking price on his head.

Furthermore, the fact that the keeper currently earns a meagre £20,000 a week leaves Lille vulnerable to the player himself pushing to leave, especially knowing he could earn significantly more by moving to the Premier League.

In the meantime, United scouts have continued to watch Chevalier in action for Lille. He impressed their scouts during Lille’s run to the Champions League round of 16, where the goalkeeper enjoyed a superb performance against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg, before his side eventually succumbed to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

United’s prospects of a deal, though, may depend on their ability to move Onana on, with the Cameroon keeper still having three years remaining on his existing deal.

And having recently bought a luxury £3.5m mansion in the village of Hale Barns, near Altrincham, it does not sound like the 29-year-old is intending to up sticks any time soon.

In fact, it was recently reported that Onana would point-blank refuse to leave should United try and move him on this summer and amid claims the Red Devils board were split over how best to handle their goalkeeper situation.

Man Utd transfer latest: Big Liam Delap progress; triple midfielder link

Meanwhile, United have taken a big step closer towards the signing of Liam Delap after learning they are now the striker’s favoured destination this summer, with a major double deal for the Red Devils quickly nearing completion.

Elsewhere, as reported earlier, United are also very much looking at several midfield targets for the summer window and our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed Amorim has his eyes firmly set on an £80m-rated Premier League star – though there are other options too, with two other stars also under consideration.

And finally, Gary Neville has urged United to sign Denzel Dumfries, who’s been tearing up the Champions League with Inter Milan this season.

IN-FOCUS: Who is Lucas Chevalier?

➡️ Lucas Chevalier was born in Calais, northern France, back in November 2001. He is 23 and stands 6ft 2in.

➡️ Joining Lille as a 10-year-old, he worked his way up through their academy and was third-choice keeper – behind Mike Maignan and Orestis Karnezis – as the French side won the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 season.

➡️ To gain more experience, Chevalier spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Ligue 2 Valenciennes, making his professional debut against Pau. He went on to play 30 times that season.

➡️In September 2022, with Maignon long since departed for Milan, Chevalier made his debut for Lille, putting in a commanding display against Marseille.

➡️ A few weeks later, Chevalier proved his huge potential by saving a penalty kick as Lille recorded a 1-0 win over Lens in the La Voix du Nord.

➡️Having represented his country at Under-18s level, caps then followed for France Under-21s, where he has appeared six times.

➡️ In October 2024, in his third season for Lille, Chevalier produced a man-of-the-match performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win. The notoriously tough L’Equipe awarded Chevalier a 9/10 rating for the match.

➡️ Chevalier was also called up for the France squad for the summer Olympics, alongside his teammates Leny Yoro (now at Man Utd) and Bafode Diakite. However, with Lille involved in UCL qualifying, he was limited to just one appearance in the tournament, in which France finished as runners-up to Spain.

➡️Chevalier received his first call-up for France in November 2024, with Didier Deschamps this week announcing he was retaining his services for the latest round of international fixtures coming up later this month.

➡️ Chevalier was named Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season at the UNFP awards, beating the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) and Geronimo Rulli (Marseille) to the award.