Man Utd problems pile up as worrying Pogba return timeframe is revealed

Paul Pogba could be out until the New Year after more details emerged of the injury that he has picked up during international training.

Pogba has had to withdraw from the France squad for the November international break due to a thigh injury. He appeared to pick it up after taking a shot at goal during training with his national team on Monday.

The physio accompanied him as he hobbled off the pitch. It was later confirmed by the France national team that Pogba would not be available for them during the current break.

His spell on the sidelines may be set to last a considerable amount of time longer. In an update that will be of concern to Man Utd, RMC Sport have reported that the midfielder risks missing eight to 10 weeks of action.

During that timeframe, Pogba – who is already suspended for their next match anyway – could miss most of the busy Christmas schedule. There are also games against direct rivals like Chelsea and Arsenal that he seems set to miss before then.

The French national team have sent Pogba back to Manchester, where United will put him under their own tests. Then, they will make a plan for his return.

It seems unlikely he will be able to get back on the pitch before Christmas. Thus, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to work out a way to cope without him.

Pogba’s contract situation, meanwhile, continues to be a source of concern for the club. His deal expires at the end of the season and it may be too costly to renew him.

But United would be left red in the face if they were to lose him for free for a second time in his career. Still, it seems there is a growing acceptance of their fate.

Pogba shouldn't be considering Man Utd stay With the state of Man Utd as they are right now, Paul Pogba should not be considering staying past his current contract.

Pogba has played in a total of 219 games for United across his career, providing 38 goals and 49 assists.

He won’t be adding many more for a couple of months, which will be a blow for United when they have been going through a tough spell of form as it is.

From the six games between the October international break and the current one, United only won twice. They suffered weighty defeats to Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Pogba given advice over Man Utd future

Last week, Pogba was the subject of some advice from a former Manchester United player about his future.

Rio Ferdinand advised the midfielder to find a new club when he can in 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I wouldn’t commit if I was him. I’ve got to be honest, I wouldn’t.

“The biggest thing for me is that when Pogba leaves this football club, which he is going to at some point here, if it’s this summer he leaves this summer, people will go, ‘Oh, he was a failure. He was this, he was that.’

“But I would say that it’s been a failure of the club as well. Because when you see him for France, what he does for France, you can’t tell me it’s not there.

“So when you spend the money you spent on someone like that you build around him. You put the team in a position that he’s going to actually be able to produce his best football.

“I don’t think that any manager has been able to unlock him in a red shirt.”

Now further time has been taken away from all trying to make the last chapters – if that is the case – of Pogba’s United career more positive.

