Manchester United have been told that Mason Mount might be the “worst signing in the history of football” with the star branded a “disaster” and with Chelsea laughing all the way to the bank, according to a former Red Devils star.

United spent £55m bringing the 36-times capped England international to Old Trafford in summer 2023 after convincing him to ditch Chelsea and become – what was hoped at the time – to be a big part of the Erik ten Hag project. But having clocked up 195 appearances for the Blues across four seasons in south-west London, Mount has been struck down by one injury after another since moving to Manchester United.

Indeed, in his 20 months at Old Trafford so far, the 26-year-old has made just 33 appearances – and boasts just a meagre solitary goal to his name.

While a fully-fit and firing Mount looks an ideal player for new manager Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, his last appearance for the Red Devils came back on December 15 when they secured a 2-1 win at Manchester City.

Now, fuming former Red Devils defender Gary Pallister has turned the heat right up on Mount and branded the player the worst ever piece of business in the history of the game.

“Mason Mount is one of the worst signings ever. Like, in the history of football. It is literally a catastrophe. He is a disaster and he was that in Chelsea as well, so I can’t get my head around why Man Utd decided to bring him in,” Pallister told Danish news site SpilXperten.

“I have always said that I don’t know what his best position is. I don’t know what he is good at, and even worse I don’t think he knows either. Of course, it is a shame for him that he is always injured, but… Is he really injured? I don’t know, but it seems like he very easily get in a shape where he can’t or doesn’t want to play football.”

Do Man Utd need to move Mason Mount on?

In a week when co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe named five transfers the club still owes money on and having indicated he regrets their signings – Mount for the record, was not one of them – question marks really do need asking if he will enjoy a long-term future at the club.

However, despite summer links with Inter Milan already emerging and amid claims United could look to move him on amid his troubling injury record, Fabrizio Romano explained last month why Amorim continues to count on the star.

“In recent days, we had reports about Inter being interested in Mason Mount, “said Romano on his YouTube channel. “Reports coming from Italy and also from the media in England.

“What I can tell you is Inter are going in a completely different direction. They want to invest in young players and not these sorts of players with important salaries like Mount.

“Inter are not going for players like Mason Mount, not because of his skills, but just because of the strategy of the club.”

With a proposed move to the San Siro out of the equation, Romano went on to shed light on Man Utd’s upcoming plans for the injury-hit attacker.

“Man Utd are obviously waiting for the player [to return from injury] because it’s important to say that Man Utd want to see him back on the pitch and then assess the situation in the summer also together with Mount.

“But at the moment, there is nothing concrete in terms of [a sale], in terms of negotiations or talks with any sides.”

Despite that, Pallister cannot see a way back for Mount at Old Trafford and feels a solution needs to be found sooner rather than later, also suggesting his former club Chelsea are laughing all the way to the bank.

Pallister added: “I am sure he is a good lad. 100%, but he doesn’t have the level to play for Man Utd, and he is not the only one, I am well aware of that. He might not even be the biggest problem, but he is just not helping the team and that is regardless of whether he is playing or not.”

“I hope the club and him can find a solution because that would be the best for everyone. Chelsea are ecstatic that they managed to get rid of him. They helped him financially, but more than that they got so many players who are not just one level but levels above him.”

