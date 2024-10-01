Would-be Man Utd investors tried to sign Mbappe as details emerge of insane offer to Real superstar

It’s a case of what might have been for Manchester United as sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk the expansive plans proposed by the Qatari group who pushed to purchase the club over the summer.

Man Utd are in a new era under part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and there have already been big changes around the club as they try to drive them back to the top of English football. Sir Jim won the race to get his hands on the club but came under serious pressure from a Qatari group who were ready with their trillions.

The tale would have been very different and sources have suggested United have missed out on some huge names playing for the club due to the Qatari bid failing. It’s known that they had spoken to some of the world’s biggest names and wanted to make United the place that the best players go.

They were keen to bring Kylian Mbappe to Old Trafford as the view was he is the best player on the planet and they could have convinced him to move to the EPL. Sources said he would have been the highest-ever paid Premier League footballer.

It’s unknown if the Qataris would have been able to beat Real Madrid to the French superstars signature but the same sources have said deals for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite would have been no problem and the club would be in a much stronger position on the field.

However, the fans were split on what they wanted as being state-owned was not something a large share of the support were in favour of. Therefore they would not care about the promises of Qatar if it meant they remained out of the hands of a state owner.

There is also no doubt Eric ten Hag would not be the United manager as the Qataris wanted a man with the stature, experience and calibre needed to be the face of the world’s biggest club.

Zinedine Zidane was also quoted by sources as one name the group were strongly considering.

United planning Palace raid as Ratcliffe turns to Old Trafford legend

In other Man Utd news, the Red Devils are planning to push Christian Eriksen out as they make room for a stunning raid on Crystal Palace for Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth have been clear they want to see the best British talent at United and midfielder Wharton has caught the eye of recruiters at Old Trafford with his brilliant performances for Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to hand Ruud van Nistelrooy the task of replacing Erik ten Hag it has been claimed, with the Red Devils assistant boss seen as an ideal fit and how long he will be given to prove himself also coming to light.

With three losses in just six Premier League games, United currently find themselves down in 12th place in the table and nearer the relegation zone than they are the Champions League places.

As a result, speculation over Ten Hag‘s future is ramping up and there are serious claims that the axe will soon fall.

