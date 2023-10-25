‘Would love to join’ – Man Utd get Fabrizio Romano transfer green light with £40m target saying ‘yes’ to Ten Hag

Manchester United have been the go ahead to finalise the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo in 2024 after a major update from Fabrizio Romano on Erik ten Hag’s chances of luring the player to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils boss continues his quest to strengthen his Red Devils squad, having been cleared to spend the best part of £400m during his time in charge at Manchester United so far. However, despite Tuesday’s squeeky 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League representing a third successive win in all competitions, Ten Hag knows he still has several holes to fill in his squad.

To that end, Ten Hag remains very much focused on adding defensive stability to his side, despite the apparent corner Harry Maguire appears to have turned at Old Trafford. Indeed, had Ten Hag gotten his way, Maguire would have departed the club over the summer, having done his best to offload the former club captain. West Ham were among the sides keen at the time and the Hammers could yet try to move again if United give any indication that a move could be on the cards.

Yet a man of the match performance on Saturday was followed by a crucial matchwinner in the UCL against Copenhagen, suggesting Maguire may have a future at United after all.

However, with doubts still ongoing over Victor Lindelof, together with Jonny Evans – signed on a one-year deal this summer – only being a short-term fix, Ten Hag remains actively pursuing another central defensive option in 2024.

Indeed, according to TEAMtalk sources, one man Ten Hag likes the look of is Spain international defender Robin Le Normand, who has caught the eye for Real Sociedad.

Fabrizio Romano says Todibo wants Man Utd move

However, one player regularly linked with United is Nice defender Todibo, whom was the subject of an approach from the club during the summer window.

At the time, the player made it clear he was happy to stay with the Ligue 1 club at the time, with United themselves opting instead to focus on other targets instead.

Now, however, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impending 25% investment into United, links to Todibo, who plays for Ratcliffe-owned Nice, have gathered pace again.

And unlike the summer when Todibo did not want to move, Ten Hag has now learned that Todibo is very much open to the switch if the chance comes around again in 2024.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano explained why Todibo was now keen on the switch.

“Todibo is a player in the list of Manchester United already since June, July, they had very positive conversations on player side,” Romano told The United Stand.

“From what I’m hearing still now, the ideas not changed, Todibo would love to join Manchester United.

“He’s really attracted by the opportunity to play in the Premier League. He’s an expensive player.

“He remains a player appreciated by United’s scouring department… not the only one.”

Price for Todibo likely to be set at £40m amid Man Utd links

Todibo is likely to cost a fee of around £40m, with the player contracted to Nice until summer 2027. The player has earned one cap for France off the back of his excellent form in Ligue 1. But with competition stronger than ever for places in Les Bleus squad, Todibo perhaps now accepts that he may need to move to a stronger division than France to truly establish himself as a regular.

Discussing United’s interest over the summer, Todibo explained why he felt the time was not quite right for a move then.

“I’m very happy to have stayed honestly. Staying in Nice was one of the options, I’m very happy here,” he told Maxifoot.

“The club has brought me a lot. I had opportunities elsewhere. I listened to them like any human being would have done, it was very good opportunities. But staying in Nice suits me wonderfully, it’s great for me, I feel good here.”

The decision to stay, for now at least, certainly looks like the right move. Nice are currently second in Ligue 1, with five wins and four draws from their nine matches so far, and that form making them potential title contenders.

At just 23, the player also time on his side before making that step up, but clearly felt his career was best served where he was for the time being.

However, in the months to come, it would be no surprise to the player move to Old Trafford, especially with Ratcliffe connecting both the clubs and potentially making negotiations that bit easier.

