Promotion-chasing Wrexham are eyeing their highest profile transfer coup yet, with a report revealing a Manchester United striker is being targeted for a January loan.

Wrexham’s march to the Premier League continues at pace, with the Welsh side – co-owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – currently sat second in League One.

However, despite laying in the automatic promotion places at present, the club’s strikeforce have struggled mightily this term.

Wrexham have notched just 27 goals in 18 matches thus far. Their league-leading defence – that has shipped just 11 goals – has come to the rescue.

Iconic frontman Paul Mullin has struggled with the step up in class, notching just once in League One this term. Summer signing Mo Faal has rarely made it off the bench despite arriving for a club record fee of £590,000.

As such, and to greatly aid their promotion hopes, The Wrexham Insider report a new striker is being sought in January.

At the behest of Reynolds and McElhenney, Wrexham are hoping to foster relationships with Premier League and Championship sides that will be of benefit to all parties.

The pair are aiming high in the upcoming winter window, with Man Utd in their sights.

It’s claimed a loan agreement for striker Ethan Wheatley will be sought. The 18-year-old has scored five goals in seven matches in the Premier League 2 this season including a hattrick against Norwich City’s Under-21s.

Wrexham want Man Utd gem in biggest coup yet

Wrexham are no stranger to making splashes in the transfer market since their Hollywood owners arrived.

Ben Foster and James McClean – the latter of which is currently the club’s captain – are among those to have taken their talents to north Wales.

However, Foster was clearly a spent force at the time of his arrival and McClean was 34 when he signed up.

A raid on Man Utd for a player whose best years lay ahead would certainly make headlines, especially if Wrexham are able to insert an option to buy too.

Latest Man Utd news – Dalot, Gyokeres, Yoro

In other news, GiveMeSport state Real Madrid will move for Diogo Dalot at season’s end if unable to sign primary target Trent Alexander-Arnold.

TEAMtalk has been informed Dalot is one of four alternatives to the Liverpool ace Real Madrid are monitoring. The other three are Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) and Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano).

Elsewhere, reports in Portugal state Man Utd are prepared to wait until next summer before bringing Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford.

Sporting CP will stand firm on the player’s €100m release clause in January. However, through an unofficial understanding with the striker, they’ll entertain bids beginning at just €70m in the summer.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff all believe Leny Yoro will be a ‘crucial’ part of the project at Old Trafford.

“Leny Yoro made his debut for Man Utd [on Wednesday] and will be crucial part of Ruben Amorim’s project,” wrote Romano.

“In every internal meeting, even during talks before joining United, Amorim and his staff mentioned Leny as crucial player and smart signing.

“His game time will be managed to avoid any injury in the next weeks but he’s for sure considered the ‘ideal player to sign’ by technical staff and of course Man Utd’s management.”

IN FOCUS: Everything you need to know about Ethan Wheatley

Written by Nathan Egerton

Born in Stockport in January 2006, Wheatley started his football career at local side Dukinfield Youth before joining United’s academy.

The striker – who is a boyhood United fan – scored eight goals in seven Under-18 Premier League appearances last season, including a hat-trick in a 9-1 win over Liverpool.

He also netted a brace in the Under-18 Premier League Cup final triumph over Manchester City before scoring in the Premier League National final win against Chelsea Under-18s at Stamford Bridge.

The talented teen won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Season award in 2023/24, following in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

He made his senior debut in a 4-2 win over Sheffield United in April, becoming the 250th academy graduate to represent the first team.

The England Under-19 international has since made another three first-team appearances and is now a regular for United’s Under-21s.

“Ethan Wheatley in particular has turned into a real eye-catching centre forward,” Under-21 manager Travis Binnion said. “His profile is one that managers like because he’s lean, quick and tall.

“If you drew a number nine, you’d draw him looking like Ethan. But his game has come on leaps and bounds. Knowing where to run and his link-up play has improved, and being in better positions.”