Xavi eyes Barcelona forward as sensational first Man Utd signing in blow for Man City

Former Barcelona boss Xavi is in line for the Man Utd job

Manchester United manager target Xavi reportedly wants the club to raid Barcelona for Raphinha if he moves to Old Trafford, in news that will alert rivals Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag managed to keep his job as Man Utd boss over the international break, despite his side’s underwhelming start to the campaign. The Red Devils beat Brentford 2-1 over the weekend, but Ten Hag remains under the microscope and could be sacked in the November international break if results and performances do not improve.

United’s interest in Xavi was first revealed on October 7, and it emerged on Wednesday morning that they have held two rounds of talks with the Barcelona legend.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Xavi has told United in these discussions that he is eyeing Raphinha as his first Old Trafford signing.

Xavi knows the winger well from his time in charge of Barca and feels he would take United’s attack to the next level.

The manager does not rate United flop Antony and views his Brazil compatriot Raphinha as a significant upgrade on the right flank.

DON’T MISS: Four free-agent Man Utd managerial targets analysed

Raphinha lined up for Prem return

It is no surprise that Xavi would like to work with Raphinha again, as the forward is in the form of his life.

Raphinha has captained Barca on several occasions this season and has managed nine goals and eight assists in 13 matches.

But United will likely face fierce competition to sign the 27-year-old. TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Man City have shortlisted Raphinha as a potential addition to their forward line.

Raphinha has even been named as Xabi Alonso’s potential first signing at City, should he replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Newcastle United are also tracking Raphinha’s situation, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr would like to take him to the Middle East in a lucrative deal.

While the versatile star – who can operate as a winger on either flank or as a No 10 – is key to Hansi Flick’s plans at Barca, those above the manager at the Nou Camp know they will be able to make a significant profit if a bidding war for his services begins.

After shining for Leeds United in the Premier League, Raphinha moved to Barca in a £55m (€66m / $71m) deal in July 2022. Barca have now set his price tag at the €100m (£83m / $108m) mark.

READ MORE: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag has signed for Man Utd from worst to best

Man Utd round-up: Manager reacts to links, Zirkzee wanted

Xavi is not the only coach in the frame to replace Ten Hag, with United also casting admiring glances towards the likes of Graham Potter, Edin Terzic, Max Allegri and Thomas Frank.

The latter has done an exceptional job at Brentford and is viewed as someone who could help the United squad improve without needing to spend large sums of money.

The Dane has now given his honest opinion on potentially leaving Brentford for a major club such as United.

“Who knows what will happen in future? As I said many times, I think it is very important, because I am probably at one of the best clubs in the world… why should I leave this place?” Frank said.

“But things can happen. You can want new inspiration. If I ever got the offer from a bigger club and I decided to go there, it would probably not make my life better.

“I think we all know that. But hey, that’s maybe a challenge that, you know, you need to try.”

Meanwhile, the Italian press continue to talk up the possibility of striker Joshua Zirkzee heading back to Italy.

The Dutchman has struggled since scoring against Fulham on his debut and is a January loan target for both Juventus and AC Milan.

Italian journalist Vladimiro Cotugno has named Zirkzee as being ‘perfect’ for Thiago Motta’s style at Juve, with the pair having worked together at Bologna.

While United ‘clearly need a finisher’, Juve could do with an ‘alternative attacking midfielder’, and Zirkzee fits the bill.

However, before a deal can be struck, United must ‘accept they made the wrong move’ when capturing the 23-year-old in July.