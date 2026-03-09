Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd wowed by €100m ‘electric winger’ on INEOS ‘shortlist’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United scouts were hugely impressed by Yan Diomande’s latest performance for RB Leipzig, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have the winger on their ‘shortlist’.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on December 31, 2025, that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Diomande.

We reported at the time that Man Utd held talks with Diomande’s camp in order to understand the conditions of a transfer this summer.

There have since been reports that RB Leipzig want €100million (£87m, $118.6m) for Diomande, who has scored 11 goals and given seven assists in 27 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga club so far this season.

The Ivory Coast international winger’s latest performance for Leipzig came in the 2-1 win against Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Diomande, who is a left-winger by trade, started on the right flank and scored one of the goals for Leipzig.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd scouts were at the game watching the 19-year-old in action and were impressed by what they saw, adding that he is on the club’s “shortlist”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “One of the players that have always been, in the last, I would say, six months, on Manchester United’s radar is Yan Diomande, who is on the radar of several clubs, because also clubs in, for example, in Spain are interested, also Paris Saint-Germain are following the player.

“Tottenham wanted him a few months ago, so there is going to be a lot of movement around Yan Diomande.

“What I can say it’s not meaning that Man Utd are going to sign Yan Diomande, but it’s showing that Man Utd maintain a concrete interest in the player.

“Man Utd people, scouts, were in attendance for the last game played by Red Bull Leipzig against Augsburg.

“I think Yan Diomande scored a goal. He’s playing very well recently.

“It’s not just about the goals. The assist, you can feel he’s an electric winger, very good one-v-one, very fast.

“He’s a player that several clubs are following, not only Man Utd, but the presence of Man Utd again to follow the player against Augsburg is showing that they are keeping a close eye on the player.

“Then he’s not the only option. They have several options on the shortlist for the new left-winger.

“Remember, they wanted Semenyo in the January window before Ruben Amorim got sacked at the beginning of January, so they are assessing several players, but, for sure, on Yan Diomande, there is going to be a lot of movement, a lot of top clubs, and Man Utd are keeping a close eye to the situation.”

