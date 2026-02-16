Man Utd believe €100m ‘electrifying’ winger is ‘the missing piece of the puzzle’

Manchester United are keen on bringing a Bundesliga winger to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, with a report revealing that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, view him as the missing piece to complete their attack on the left, but TEAMtalk can reveal that it is Liverpool who are leading the race for his prized signature.

Under interim-manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd are on a roll and are in a great position to finish in the Premier League top four. The Red Devils are fourth in the standings with 45 points from 26 matches, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United below them in the standings.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players if they qualify for the Champions League.

One of those players is Yan Diomande, with another of our transfer insiders, Graeme Bailey, reporting on December 31, 2025, that Man Utd have already spoken to the camp of the RB Leipzig winger.

Diomande has emerged as one of the best young wingers in Europe this season, with the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international’s nine goals and six assists in 24 appearances impressing a host of clubs, including Man Utd.

According to Fussball Daten, Man Utd view Diomande ‘as the missing piece of the puzzle for the left side of the attack’.

The report has claimed that RB Leipzig want €100million (£87m, $118.6m) in transfer fees for the teenager.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in Diomande.

Liverpool lead Yan Diomande race – sources

While Man Utd will fancy their chances of signing Diomande in the summer of 2026, sources have told us that it is Liverpool that are leading the race for the teenager.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are ahead of Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race for Diomande.

Privately, senior figures at Leipzig have told us that Diomande is the most electrifying talent to enter the Red Bull system since Erling Haaland, who is now at Manchester City.

Sources have also told us that Liverpool’s recruitment team are deep into the analytical phase, with the Merseyside club’s scouts following him in action against VfL Wolfsburg at the weekend.

The winger scored in the 70th minute, as the Bundesliga game at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday finished in a 2-2 draw.

Man Utd scouts were also in attendance in Leipzig for Diomande.

