Manchester United have made a move to bring Yan Diomande to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which will come as bad news for Liverpool, who are keen on a deal for the RB Leipzig winger to replace Mohamed Salah.

On April 21, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool have opened ‘official transfer talks’ for Diomande.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are in discussions with the RB Leipzig winger’s representatives over a deal for the Ivory Coast international winger, who has emerged as one of the most explosive young players in the Bundesliga this season.

Liverpool have made Diomande their top target for the summer of 2026, as last season’s Premier League winners plan to replace Mohamed Salah.

Mo Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and we understand that the Merseyside club want Diomande to replace the Egyptian superstar.

Leipzig want €100million (£87m, $117.5m) for the 19-year-old, and we understand that Liverpool are willing to pay that sum.

As Liverpool press on in their quest to bring Diomande to Anfield in the summer of 2026, it has now emerged that Manchester United, too, are making moves for the teenage age.

Graeme Bailey reported back on December 31, 2025, about Man Utd’s desire to sign Diomande.

Sport has now brought an update, reporting that Man Utd have asked about the winger and are willing to pay the €100m (£87m, $117.5m) transfer fee needed for him.

The Spanish publication, which is Barcelona-leaning, has reported that Man Utd have ‘already enquired about Diomande’.

The report has made a similar claim about Liverpool and Chelsea, too, while noting that Barcelona’s ‘dream’ of Diomande is virtually over as the Catalan giants are unable to meet Leipzig’s demands.

‘Barca have abandoned their Diomande dream for now’, claims Sport in its headlines.

Man Utd prepared to meet Diomande’s asking price

Like Liverpool and Chelsea, Man Utd are also ‘prepared to meet’ Leipzig’s valuation of Diomande.

While Chelsea are known to splash the cash on young players, Liverpool should not be too worried about the Blues’ threat for Diomande.

Chelsea are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and will not be involved in the Premier League title race in the 2026/27 campaign, which would dissuade the youngster from a move to Stamford Bridge.

Given that Liverpool are on course to finish in the Premier League top five this season, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), will be confident of convincing the winger to move to Anfield.

However, Man Utd, under interim manager Michael Carrick, could end up third in the Premier League table this season.

Man Utd are still (arguably?) the biggest club in England, but Liverpool still have the edge over the Red Devils.

Diomande has previously publicly shared his admiration for Liverpool, with sources also telling us that a move to Anfield is appealing to him.

Alongside a winger, FSG are also looking to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window, and sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool have made ‘contact’ for a Real Madrid star, but, like in the case of Diomande, there is competition from Man Utd, too.

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