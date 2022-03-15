Yeremy Pino has cast a small element of doubt over a move to either Arsenal or Liverpool by admitting his admiration for a current Manchester United star.

The 19-year-old winger is a hot topic in Spain following some sensational displays of late. Indeed, the teenage star has recently underlined his enormous potential with a four-goal display as the Yellow Submarine sunk Espanyol 5-1. It remains the most by any single player in a LaLiga game so far this season.

The attacker now has a total of seven goals and four assists this season in 33 appearances. Indeed, he is very much seen as one of LaLiga’s standout young stars, who is clearly enjoying his football under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Predictably, though, the Spanish press are already indicating he won’t be at Villarreal for long. As such, reports recently have stated Liverpool and Manchester City are two of his admirers.

However, reports also state Mikel Arteta also has a long-standing interest in the player, having watched him from a young age.

Indeed, the trio are likely to be keeping a keen eye on his efforts during Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus.

Speaking ahead of the game, the player – known simply as Yeremy – has provided a little more background on his meteoric rise.

And he’s also spoken on his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining how he has always idolised the Manchester United record breaker.

Yeremy Pino explains Ronaldo admiration

As cited by Sport Witness, Yeremy said: “He won me over with his mentality and sacrifice. A player who might not be a pure talent, but who, based on work, perseverance and effort, gets to where he wants to.

“And then he comes from Madeira, an island like Gran Canaria. And looking at him, I also recognised myself in emigration, suffering, difficulties.

“For me, he was a point of reference for everything. Today, the thing that strikes me most about him is his intact ambition: he is 37 and continues to fight and work harder than anyone to keep winning.

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“An example, I know that there are people who say that he affects the way a team plays. I reply that he is still one of the few able to carry that team on his shoulders and win a game alone.”

Whether Arsenal or Liverpool make a concrete move for the two-times capped Spain winger remains to be seen. However, the huge £67m (€80m) exit clause in his deal means any move is likely to prove tricky.

Bruno Fernandes compared to Man Utd legend

A former manager of Bruno Fernandes has compared the attacking midfielder to legendary United star Paul Scholes and attempted to explain his success in the Premier League.

Ahead of United’s Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid, Marca spoke with Fernandes’ former boss at Sporting, Silas. The interview also reveals Atletico were hoping to sign Fernandes before his transfer to United.

“He is a very Atletico player,” Silas said of Fernandes. “Brutal, very competitive. We agreed with him, he left in January.

“It was a hard blow. We lost [him] in the middle of the year. It was not easy to find a quick solution for that.”

Silas went on to reveal one of the main reasons why Fernandes has been so successful in England – his language skills.

“Bruno has some characteristics as a person that help him a lot. He is very outgoing. Bruno loves football and talks about it continuously.

“He speaks Portuguese, Italian, English, Spanish – and everything very well. He has an ear for language. It allows him to reach the Premier League and adapt.”

Fernandes was then compared to former United midfielder Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles during an illustrious career.

“Bruno is a footballer who is not easy to stop. He is not like [Lionel] Messi, who dribbles around you,” Silas added.

“Bruno’s danger is when you’re not seeing him. When the ball falls to him and there is no one in front of him, he hits it very well. With the right, with the left. Reminds me of [Paul] Scholes.

“If you give him two metres it is like a penalty. he’s incredible. Direct free kicks… the way he kicks is incredible. He is a team player. You will not see him dribble past three, but if he catches it on the edge, he is very dangerous. He also has a great last pass and works very well.”

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