Manchester United have been told they made a monumental mistake not bringing in a big-name Aston Villa star over the summer as the club sought out a replacement for Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes’ struggles this season have been blamed wholly on the club’s failure to sign quality players to support him.

The Red Devils are preparing for a new era this weekend when new boss Mauricio Pochettino leads the club into battle against Liverpool at Anfield, with the Argentine appointed to arrest the club’s alarming slide which has seen the club tumble into the Premier League drop zone.

While Michael Carrick fell on his sword just a matter of months into his reign, the Red Devils legend departed with plenty of sympathy, given many feel the 45-year-old was dealt a poor hand by co-owners INEOS and badly let down by their poor summer recruitment.

While United failed to address their very obvious need to strengthen in defence and up front, the club put all their energies into midfield recruits, though the jury remains out on whether either Andrey Santos (£50m from Chelsea) or Youri Tielemans (£35m from Aston Villa) are up to the standard required.

With both having struggled to show their best so far, former United striker Louis Saha has explained why the club missed a trick not signing free agent Germany star Leon Goretzka instead, with Aston Villa ultimately going on to sign the experienced former Bayern Munich man.

“Leon Goretzka was a bargain for Aston Villa. There’s a bit of jealousy seeing someone like Goretzka go to Aston Villa while Man Utd lose Casemiro. You definitely need experienced players in that central area,” Saha told CasinoHawks.

“Adapting to the Premier League isn’t always easy, but Villa went for proven quality. It’s frustrating, as those are the types of opportunities Man Utd should be capitalising on.

“But Aston Villa have done a really good job. Nicolas Jackson is another player that I think Man Utd really missed out on because he’s an experienced striker who plays well under pressure.

“Of course, he misses chances sometimes, but his work- rate and ability to keep opposing centre-backs busy are vital for team balance. Aston Villa have done really well with those two players, I would’ve loved them at Old Trafford.”

READ NEXT ~ REVEALED: Who Man Utd nearly signed instead of Youri Tielemans

Bruno Fernandes’ struggles at Man Utd blamed on poor recruitment

While United’s summer business has already part-accounted for Carrick, Saha also thinks it’s played a significant part in Bruno Fernandes‘ surprising off-colour performances this season.

Saha also thinks those performances have also led to significant doubts on whether to hand the player – widely regarded as their greatest player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era – a new deal.

But Saha thinks INEOS need to look at the bigger picture.

“Bruno Fernandes’ contract situation, it’s strange. But what I say about Bruno is that obviously there are a lot of demands and expectations for him to maintain his quality, and again, I think he’s been let down.

“Where the manager has been let down, I think Bruno Fernandes has been let down too. He wanted guarantees and players who could help him perform out there, and I think he’s been a shadow of himself because of that.”

Fernandes has been strongly linked with a January exit as a result of his contract situation, with the player recently reaching a decision on his future.

“I’ve seen some performances where he’s just not the Bruno that I know, sometimes almost half-running. So I think he hasn’t been himself because of that. Maybe I’m saying something wrong here, but I do think there were moments where he felt he was always going to be the scapegoat when the team wasn’t playing well,” Saha added.

“That’s totally unfair. I think the elements where the club always operated with five or six unplayable players meant that one week it could be Bruno, and another week someone else. You had enough top performers in the squad to feel confident throughout games.

“I’m not saying that they are bad players, that’s not what I’m saying, it’s just not as dominant. The players don’t have that high level of confidence, so yes, it still relies too heavily on the player with the most quality. I think this puts him in an unfair position.”

Saha, meanwhile, has urged United to meet the £40m-plus fee required to sign a beefcake defender he believes can fix their defensive struggles.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, United are also reportedly chasing a game-changing £67m signing, whom Pochettino could help them land next year.

In other news, Pochettino has reportedly asked United to dismiss Wilcox as director of football and replace him with an ally who helped transform the fortunes of both Southampton and Spurs under the Argentine.