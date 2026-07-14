Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is demanding his old club do ‘more’ in the transfer market to compete with their rivals, after the club officially announced the £35million capture of midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old has penned a five-year contract at Old Trafford, fresh from helping Belgium reach the World Cup quarter-finals before their defeat to Spain.

Man Utd triggered the £35m release clause in Tielemans‘ contract, adding the former Leicester City star to their ranks a day after they sealed the £50m addition of fellow midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

However, while Scholes is delighted with the capture of Tielemans, he is adamant that more business needs to be done by INEOS to compete across multiple competitions during the 2026/27 campaign.

Indeed, Scholes, speaking about the capture of Tielemans, said: “I think he’s a very, very good footballer me. If you look at the £35m for him, that’s a phenomenal signing.

“Well done to the recruitment team because they’ve needed to get a rocket on and they have, haven’t they? I know it’s difficult with the tournament [World Cup] going on.

“Still need two [midfielders] in there.

“We’re trying to build a squad and not just the starting 11. If you want to compete in all four competitions that we’re in this year, you have to build a squad and he is phenomenal.

“That’s why I’m saying they still might need more. I can’t see Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo playing together.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘in talks’ to make €100m THIRD midfield signing after COMPLETE U-turn

Tielemans reacts to ‘incredible’ Man Utd move

Tielemans, who has spent the past three seasons with Villa after initially joining Leicester back in 2019, told the club’s official website: “It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United.

“Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

Jason Wilcox, director of football, added: “Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years.

“He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United.

“Youri’s consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of his influence and experience, both on the pitch and within the dressing room, as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.”

Meanwhile, United will pursue a big-name midfield signing after capturing Santos and Tielemans, according to Laurie Whitwell, with David Ornstein and Carl Anka also providing updates on the club’s plans.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.