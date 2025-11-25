Man Utd enquire about AS Roma right-back in bargain deal – sources

Manchester United are keen on signing AS Roma right-back Zeki Celik, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Red Devils are facing competition from Liverpool and Arsenal among other clubs.

Celik is out of contract at AS Roma at the end of the season, which has sparked interest from Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The 28-year-old Turkey international has been on the books of Roma since 2022 and has made 121 appearances for the Italian club, scoring two goals and giving seven assists in the process.

TEAMtalk understands that several of England’s biggest clubs are showing interest in Celik, who has established himself as a key player under Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini and has demonstrated his versatility by operating as a right-back in a back-three and defensive midfield.

Man City, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have all made enquiries about Celik, confirming the high level of attention on the Turkey international.

Roma, who are two points clear at the top of the Serie A table at the moment after 12 rounds of matches, see Celik as a key player and want to extend his stay.

I Giallorossi are actively working to accelerate a contract renewal, but the former Lille star is in no rush and is expected to carefully evaluate any concrete offers in the coming weeks.

From January, Celik will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club for a summer move, which is why English teams are moving early to understand his availability and potential terms.

So far, the contacts have been preliminary, focusing on gathering information and assessing negotiation possibilities.

Celik’s combination of defensive solidity, experience, and attacking contribution makes him a highly sought-after full-back in Europe.

The coming weeks will be crucial to determine whether the right-back extends his stay at Roma or makes a move to the Premier League, where multiple top clubs are already positioning themselves: a situation to be monitored carefully.

Why are Man Utd keen on Zeki Celik?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 10 that Man Utd are on the hunt for a new right wing-back.

While Man Utd’s top priority in the January transfer window is to sign a midfielder, the wing-back role is becoming increasingly important to the team’s identity and tactical evolution.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd would ideally like to sign a right wing-back with attacking instincts.

Celik is not the marauding attacking full-back who gets fans off their seats, but the Roma star is a reliable player who is sound defensively and is consistent in his performances.

The Turkey international, though, is not entirely defensive, with one goal and one assist in 11 Serie A appearances this season underlining that he can get forward.

Moreover, Celik himself said in October 2025 that he is comfortable playing as a wing-back and is able to attack if he is asked to.

Tribuna quoted Celik as saying: “Whether I play as a wing-back or a full-back isn’t a problem, the important thing is to perform well.

“Contract renewal? I’m just focused on the pitch, I’m happy at Roma, and we’ll see what happens.

“I feel very comfortable as a wing-back, I can defend and attack. I’m happy, I’m playing well.

“In Turkey, I played as a full-back and centre-back, so I know all the positions in defence. It wasn’t new to me and I feel comfortable playing in any role.”

“I’ve worked with many great coaches, but with Gasperini, training is very tough. The coach has a winning mentality, we’re learning a lot from him and we’re improving.”

