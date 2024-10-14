Zidane wants classy LaLiga defender as FIRST Man Utd signing in statement January raid

Zinedine Zidane reportedly has one player in mind as his first Manchester United signing, if he takes over the Old Trafford hotseat from Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman’s role is under pressure after United made their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, having taken only eight points from their first seven games to sit 14th in the table.

And although Ten Hag is still expected to be at the helm when the Red Devils return to action against Brentford after the international break, a timeline has emerged on when he could be booted out.

In terms of who could replace him, Thomas Tuchel remains the main name in the frame for the job, although it’s since been reported that former Real Madrid chief Zidane is also ‘open’ to a return to management in new surroundings.

And, according to a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Zidane wants his fellow countryman Jules Kounde to join him as his first signing at Old Trafford in the January transfer window. It’s claimed that Zidane feels it ‘would be fundamental to strengthen a defence that has shown serious weaknesses in recent months’.

The report adds that Zidane rates Kounde very highly and that he believes he would give United an immediate upgrade in their back four – whether that’s at centre-back or right-back, a position he has played a lot at the Camp Nou.

Right-back is not necessarily a position of need now after the summer addition of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, while Diogo Dalot is also still at the club but having to deputise down the left flank.

Central defence has remained an issue though, despite Matthijs de Ligt joining Mazraoui in making the switch from the Bundesliga. The Dutchman has so far struggled to make a positive impact at Old Trafford and was dropped from the last league outing at Aston Villa.

Man Utd still face tough task to lure Kounde

Despite Zidane’s wishes, it appears that United face an incredibly tough task to lure Kounde away from Catalonia any time soon.

The report adds that Barcelona are ‘not willing’ to let one of their most important defensive players go and that they view him as ‘untransferable’.

Meanwhile, Kounde himself is also fully committed to the new Hansi Flick project at the LaLiga giants and has no intention of seeking a move elsewhere – at this stage.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 98 appearances for Barca since joining from Sevilla in the summer of 2022, with his versatility proving a major asset for the Camp Nou outfit.

Indeed, despite playing the majority of his games in Seville at centre-back, Kounde has been molded into a full-back in Catalonia and his 11 appearances this season have all come in that position.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Branthwaite chase still on / Antony exit

TEAMtalk can reveal that United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton after failing to land him in the summer.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s situation, the board are busy in the background planning for future transfers and Branthwaite is one name that has always been on their wish list, with Ratcliffe determined to get his man.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ratcliffe and Man Utd are firmly in the mix to sign the England centre-back next year after previously missing out on him, though Everton’s stance is clear.

Meanwhile, United have ‘decided’ to offload Antony in the upcoming January transfer window and Newcastle and Crystal Palace are among three sides already linked, while TEAMtalk has learned what Old Trafford insiders really think of the Brazilian.

IN FOCUS – Mr Versatile Jules Kounde

As stated above, Kounde is one of the more versatile defenders playing in the top leagues of European football and if Zidane – and it’s a BIG if – can convince the France star to follow him to Old Trafford then it would be one of the transfers coups of 2025.

Jules Kounde is wanted by Zidane at Man Utd

