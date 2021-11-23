Zlatan Ibrahimovic has word of warning for Man Utd and pinpoints ‘loop’ at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes the club’s problems can be partially attributed to their obsession with their rich recent history.

The 40-year-old Swede was a big hit for United. The striker played for two seasons between 2016/18 and scored 29 goals in 53 games. He remains active today playing in Serie A for AC Milan. He has five goals in seven league games and he returned to the Sweden squad in September.

The Malmo-born attacker says he enjoyed his time in Manchester, but believes United’s current predicament is partly down to the club being obsessed with its past.

Asked about United, who are looking for their fifth boss since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, he said they are too hung up on the past.

Ferguson delivered unbelievable success at Old Trafford with three Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League crowns among them. It has been an unenviable task to follow him ever since, but Zlatan believes they must look forward.

Zlatan told The Guardian: “They talk too much about the past.

“When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’ But when you have too much it becomes like a loop.

‘The quality is overrated’

“You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”

Ibrahimovic does though look back on his time in England with a smile.

“I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are an amazing club and we won a couple of trophies [the League Cup and the Europa League],” he added.

“The quality is overrated in a technical way. But the Premier League has different qualities – the pace, the rhythm. You can be the best player in the world but if you cannot handle that pace and rhythm [you won’t succeed].

“In Spain, France, Italy, the technique is better. That’s why there are so many foreigners in the Premier League. They bring the technical [aspect].”

