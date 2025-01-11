Former Manchester United striker and current AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given the inside scoop on the Serie A side’s pursuit of Marcus Rashford – in somewhat more brazen fashion than head coach Sergio Conceicao.

Milan are one of the main contenders to sign Rashford after he fell out of favour at Man Utd. They are facing competition from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus after holding talks with his representatives this week.

Ibrahimovic could be the ace up Milan’s sleeve in the race for Rashford. The pair were teammates at Man Utd between 2016 and 2018, sharing the pitch 43 times.

And on Saturday evening, ahead of Milan’s clash with Cagliari, Ibrahimovic has suggested he won’t need to persuade Rashford too much.

“I know Rashford very well, I played with him when he was young,” Ibrahimovic recounted to Sky Sport Italia. “Now he is an adult and established.

“He did great things with United and today that is his club.

“How to convince him? Milan is one of the biggest clubs in the world, everyone wants to play here. It is a difficult operation, we will see if we talk to him.”

READ MORE: Tottenham urged to steer clear of sensational Marcus Rashford deal as Man Utd star called ‘bang average’

AC Milan coach more coy on Rashford

One day earlier, Milan boss Conceicao was giving even less away about their chances of landing Rashford.

“Rashford is a good player like many others, some are on the market, others are not, let’s see what happens,” Conceicao said at a press conference.

Indeed, many managers of clubs linked with Rashford have been treading carefully so far.

“It’s best just to speak about players that are West Ham players,” Graham Potter said on Friday after his new side were tipped to make an attempt for Rashford in the week.

And previously, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou refused to talk about Rashford, saying in December: “No interest. Don’t care. Not interested. He is a Manchester United player. A very good player, they have plenty of good players, but I manage my players and other managers will manage their own players.”

Rashford’s list of genuine suitors is being whittled down and Milan remain one of the leading contenders to keep an eye on, perhaps more so than some Premier League clubs.

A loan deal is looking like the most likely outcome for Rashford, but that could also play into the hands of Barcelona, who are believed to be his favoured destination.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

Meanwhile, Man Utd have welcomed left-back Diego Leon for a medical ahead of his move from Cerro Porteno when he turns 18 in April.

Leon was due in Manchester on Saturday to check out the facilities and complete his medical tests before he links up with Ruben Amorim’s side in pre-season over the summer.

A more urgent addition to Man Utd’s defence may yet be made, since reports in Portugal insist they are drawing up an offer for Goncalo Inacio.

Amorim said he wouldn’t take any Sporting players with him in January, but his hand has been forced after Borussia Dortmund prepared a move for centre-back Inacio – and now United could match the German offer.

And Amorim has addressed the future of Kobbie Mainoo after the midfielder was linked with Chelsea this week.

Where would Rashford fit at AC Milan?

Rashford is capable of playing on the left wing – which he prefers – or as a centre-forward, which was where Amorim first used him before leaving him out, but how could Milan use him?

The problem with the left wing position is that Rafael Leao currently occupies it for Milan and is classed as one of their best players.

It may be more likely for Rashford to nudge striker Alvaro Morata out of the team than Leao, meaning he could be the focal point of their attack along with Christian Pulisic.

How Rashford could fit in as a striker for Milan

But if Rashford gets his way at Milan and dislodges Leao instead, he could operate on the left-hand side of the attack alongside ex-Chelsea duo Morata and Pulisic.

This role would allow him to cut inside onto his stronger right foot and aim to become a goal threat from a different angle.

How Rashford could fit in as a left winger for Milan

Only time will tell what Conceicao would have planned for Rashford if he gets his hands on the 27-year-old.

His versatility could be an asset, though, as he looks to rediscover his joy on the pitch.

And any kind of gametime should be welcomed by Rashford after how he has been frozen out by Amorim in recent weeks, so he will presumably be eyeing any way in which he can build momentum back on the pitch.