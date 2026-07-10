Max Arfsten and James Penrice are both on Middlesbrough's radar

Middlesbrough are prioritising the signing a new left-back this summer, and TEAMtalk can confirm they have identified two key targets, with talks progressing over a move for one of the duo.

Boro narrowly missed out on promotion last season after reaching the play-off final, and now manager Kim Hellberg is eager to address defensive vulnerabilities on the left-hand side.

Matt Targett played a leading role for Boro at left-back last season, while on loan from Newcastle. The 30-year-old is now a free agent, but appears to be heading elsewhere, with Hull City and West Ham both interested.

We understand that Boro have identified two key targets as they look to bolster their options.

Talks are progressing well with Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten, who can operate effectively at both full-back and on the wing.

The 21-time capped United States international has impressed with his attacking flair and versatility, and has notched 20 goals and 20 assists 112 appearances for Columbus since joining in 2022.

Sources indicate there is growing confidence that Boro can complete a deal in the coming weeks.

Arfsten’s ability to push forward would add dynamism to Boro’s wide play, complementing their existing options.

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Middlesbrough must choose between two targets

Boro have also registered interest in Scottish left-back James Penrice, currently at AEK Athens.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Greek club from Hearts is seen as a solid, experienced alternative to Arfsten.

However, Boro face stiff competition for Penrice’s signature from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Rangers are also long-term admirers of the player, although no formal approach has materialised from the Scottish Premiership giants as of yet.

The need for a reliable left-back has become clear since the departure of Targett. Current squad members have struggled with consistency and fitness, while young prospect Finley Munroe remains unproven at senior level.

Hellberg is determined to avoid another campaign of near-misses, with the left side identified as a critical area for improvement.

Boro fans will be watching developments closely as the transfer window heats up.

Securing one or both targets could provide the defensive stability. However, it is unlikely both will end up at Boro, especially as Arfsten and Penrice would then be in direct competition with each other, and they both want to play regularly.

Arfsten looks the more likely addition of the two players as things stand.

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